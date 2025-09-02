Front Row Motorsports: World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes
Enjoy Illinois 300
Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025
Event: Race 30 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: World Wide Technology Raceway (1.2-miles)
#of Laps: 240
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith and the No. 38 team are headed to Madison, Illinois for 240 laps at World Wide Technology Raceway. While this will be just Smith’s third NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.25-mile oval, he has five CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts there, earning one top-five and three top-10 finishes.
“We’re happy to have left Darlington with a much-needed top-15 finish and some good momentum heading into Gateway,” said Smith. “With only a handful of races left, it’s important that we go into every race looking to maximize our potential and score points. While it’s easy to get lazy this point in the season, I know the team and I will keep our focus and finish the season strong.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.