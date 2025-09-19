PLAYOFF ACTION HEATS UP FOR CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD SERIES WITH FOUR-WIDE RACING IN CHARLOTTE

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 18, 2025) – Coming off the biggest win of his career in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Michael Stavrinos is primed for a run at the championship in the class.

His victory in Indy at the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals was the perfect start to the four-race “Road to the Championship” playoffs in the category and Stavrinos is eager to continue his hot streak at this weekend’s NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

The four-wide spectacle adds a whole new thrilling dynamic to the playoff race in Pro Mod and Stavrinos can’t wait to get the weekend going in his Al-Anabi Performance Camaro.

“Winning at Indy is the highlight of my career so far and to come out of such a historic race with the Wally and the points lead is an incredible feeling,” Stavrinos said. “Our team has worked tirelessly to get here and carrying that momentum into Charlotte gives us a lot of confidence.”

This weekend is the eighth of 10 events during the 2025 Congruity NHRA Pro Mod season and the second of four playoff races. This weekend’s event in Indy is also powered by Shelton Insurance and Real Estate.

“We are excited to be part of the NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals and support the NHRA Pro Mod category,” said Stan Shelton, President. “Just as NHRA Pro Mod represents power, performance and precision, we take pride in delivering protection, security and peace of mind for our clients across North Carolina.”

It’s the first-ever four-wide race in Pro Mod’s “Road to the Championship” and it’s a loaded 20-plus car field coming to Charlotte. Travis Harvey is the defending winner of the Charlotte fall race, but there’s an added dynamic this time around with the four-wide setup.

Stavrinos’ teammate, J.R. Gray, who had a dominating regular season, will look to get on track after suffering an early exit in Indy. He’s currently 61 points back in second, with multi-time world champ Rickie Smith 68 points behind Stavrinos. Billy Banaka is just a point behind Smith, while Derek Menholt, who was the runner-up in Indy, rounds out the top five.

The rest of the loaded lineup includes past champs Jordan Lazic, Mike Castellana, Stevie Jackson and Mike Janis, and standouts like Ken Quartuccio, Justin Bond and Mason Wright. It all adds up to a challenging weekend, but Stavrinos is ready and locked in on the task at hand.

“The competition in Pro Mod is as tough as it gets,” Stavrinos said. “But we’re focused on keeping the points lead and trying to win the championship.”

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will kick off with two qualifying rounds on Friday at 3 and 5:45 p.m. ET, with the final two qualifying rounds set for 11:30 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway, please visit www.zmaxdragway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267). For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

