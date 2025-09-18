DALLAS GLENN SEEKS SECOND PRO STOCK WIN AT CHARLOTTE IN 2025 AT NHRA 4-WIDE CAROLINA NATIONALS

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 18, 2025) – For the first time, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship playoffs will feature a four-wide race at this weekend’s NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals, and current Pro Stock points leader Dallas Glenn is looking to stay red-hot at zMAX Dragway.

Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro, resides in Mooresville, N.C. and won both the fall race a year ago and the spring four-wide race this season. With his impressive success at four-wide races and five wins on the season, Glenn is eager for this weekend’s NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals.

“There’s a few things with the four-wide races that are the biggest difference for the driver,” Glenn said. “The whole staging procedure gets pretty chaotic and you’re throwing two extra lanes. Normally, it’s like, ‘Hey, are we going to the left, are we going to the right?’ Well, now it’s like, ‘Hey, are we taking one through four?’

“There’s chaos before the run, but when you get to the staging lanes, instead of being fifth or sixth or seventh or eighth pair, now at the most, you’re going to be fourth. So, you need to make sure you get into the car quicker. Everything moves a little quicker while you’re up there.”

Last year’s NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals saw Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Glenn (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each claiming wins. This season’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including live coverage of eliminations beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21.

It is also the second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship. Glenn secured NHRA’s first regular-season championship at the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.

After coming up just short of the 2024 world title to teammate Greg Anderson, Glenn knows the importance of running well to open six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Coming off a win in Reading, he has confidence on his side, currently holding a 62-point lead over Anderson and a 121-point advantage over Matt Hartford.

“The main thing is as long as I’m prepared, do my job and make sure I get in the car early enough where I can kind of calm everything down and just kind of try to stay focused up there, that’s key,” Glenn said. “With a four-wide, you never know if somebody’s going to go red or get timed out or let their foot slip up and jump through the beams. It just kind of throws a whole chaotic mix into it. At any time, any quad can get kind of really discombobulated really quickly.”

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Matt Smith is also after his third straight win in Charlotte, all after moving into the points lead in Reading to open the playoffs. John Hall rolled to the victory, claiming his second win of the season and throwing a huge wrench into the title chase. He won his first career playoff race, defeating back-to-back champ Gaige Herrera in the second round and then Smith in the final round.

“I just keep thinking there are way worse things I could be doing on a Sunday afternoon than possibly losing in a final at a national event on a Pro Stock Motorcycle,” Hall said. “So I keep pretty calm. I don’t get all worked up. It’s going to be what it’s going to be — go out there and do your job. We all know how to do it. Sometimes you’re better than others.”

The win sent Hall into a tie with Herrera for second in points, just six back of Smith. With Richard Gadson only nine points out, it should be a thriller in Charlotte as someone in the two-wheeled category attempts to gain an advantage in the championship chase.

In Top Fuel, Doug Kalitta grabbed the points lead in Reading, but he leads regular-season champ Tony Stewart by less than a round. Shawn Langdon, who won the four-wide race in the spring, is right behind in third, while other standouts include Brittany Force, Indy winner Justin Ashley, Clay Millican and reigning world champ Antron Brown.

Prock won last year’s Carolina Nationals when he defeated Matt Hagan. The John Force Racing standout remains in the points lead, but the reigning champ is just 25 points ahead of teammate Jack Beckman. Ron Capps is only 29 points behind, while other stars include Reading winner Cruz Pedregon, Matt Hagan and Paul Lee.

The NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock and the Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage all weekend, as the entertainment hub hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at zMAX Dragway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction in Charlotte. This opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, which includes interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food, and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 4 and 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 19, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:30 and 3:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 21. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET and then live coverage eliminations at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway, please visit www.zmaxdragway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267). For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.