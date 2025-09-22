NASCAR Cup PR

Custer Overcomes Handling Issues to Post Respectable New Hampshire Finish

LOUDON, NH (September 21, 2025) – With the Xfinity Series off this weekend, Cole Custer carried the Haas Factory Team Banner by himself at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. The difficult One-mile flat track is among the most challenging on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit and Custer worked tirelessly on Sunday and brought home a respectable finish.

Cup Series

41 Cole Custer

Making his fifth career, New Hampshire start Cole Custer rolled off 31st on Sunday. Early in Stage One, the HaasTooling.com Ford slipped back to 34th as the car fired off tight, only to swing loose after 10–15 laps. Custer worked through the challenges and was able to maintain position. He finished Stage One, right where he started, 31st, but with opportunity to adjust and improve.

In Stage Two, Custer was able to make gains. After early pit work, he said the car fired off better with more drive off the corners. He could put the throttle down sooner and more effectively. He hovered around 26th by the mid-point of the segment but said he could still be better entering the corners. He concluded the stage in 26th.

The final stage followed a similar pattern, with the car starting runs too tight before swinging loose as laps built up, creating a challenging balance shift. Restarting 25th after a stop between stages, Custer was able to climb a couple of spots into 23rd by lap 222 and held there through much of the run. Custer finished 24th, persevering through a number of challenges to post a respectable finish.

Xfinity Series

The NASCAR Xfinity Series took the weekend off after the opening race in the Round of 12 last Friday night at Bristol. Both Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed posted solid performances and were able to build momentum heading into next week’s playoff race in Kansas.

41 Sam Mayer

Sam Mayer sits third in the playoff standings with 2066 points, +35 points to the cutline

00 Sheldon Creed

Sheldon Creed is in seventh place in the playoff standings with 2038 points, +7 above the cutline

Up Next

Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

The Xfinity series – Saturday, September 27th at 4:00pm on the CW Network.

The NASCAR Cup Series – Sunday, September 28th at 3:00pm on USA Network

About Haas Factory Team

The Haas Factory Team is a NASCAR Cup and Xfinity program owned by Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation. Beginning in 2025, the team will feature Cole Custer driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series, while Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer take on the Xfinity Series in the No. 00 and No. 41 Ford Mustangs, respectively. Based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, the Haas Factory Team reflects a commitment to performance and engineering excellence, carrying forward Gene Haas’s commitment to motorsports.

