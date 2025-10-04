Tyler Reddick surpasses Shane van Gisbergen with second Cup pole at Charlotte Roval

Tyler Reddick earned a momentous boost towards maintaining his championship hopes of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season by winning the Busch Light Pole Award for the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (Roval) on Saturday, October 4.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a single qualifying round, where the entered competitors were split into two groups after the event’s 25-minute split practice session. The competitors in each qualifying group were given 20 minutes to post a qualifying lap. After the time trials, the driver posting the overall fastest lap time is awarded the pole position.

Reddick, who was the 25th-fastest competitor during practice and qualified in the second group, saved his best performance for last. In doing so, he soared to the top of the qualifying charts over road-course ace Shane van Gisbergen and claimed the pole at 95.510 mph in 85.939 seconds.

With the pole, Reddick, a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion from Corning, California, and driver of the No. 45 Jordan Brand/23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE entry, notched his 11th Cup Series career pole, his fifth on road-course events, his second at the Charlotte Roval and his second of the 2025 season. Reddick also clinched the 10th Cup career pole for 23XI Racing.

Entering this weekend’s Playoff event at the Charlotte Roval, Reddick is currently scored 29 points below the top-eight cutline. The Roval is the final event in the Playoffs Round of 12. A second set of eliminations will occur, and eliminate four competitors’ title hopes for the 2025 season. Reddick, who holds an average-finishing result of 7.8 at the Roval, strives to boost his way above the cutline and contend for his first victory of the year.

“Incredible effort by this [No. 45] team,” Reddick said. “It’s been a difficult week. It’s nice we got the job done today. We obviously have some work to do tomorrow, but we did a good job of getting the track position. I’ll try and keep Shane [van Gisbergen] behind me and see if we can get it done tomorrow.”

Reddick will share the front row with Shane van Gisbergen, the reigning Cup Charlotte Roval pole winner who was striving for a fourth road-course pole of the 2025 season. Van Gisbergen’s best lap occurred at 95.474 mph in 85.971 seconds.

Ty Gibbs, who was the fastest competitor in the first qualifying group, will start in third place as his best qualifying lap occurred at 95.265 mph in 86.160 seconds. Playoff contender Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-five spots, respectively.

Michael McDowell will take the green flag from sixth place. Playoff contenders Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe, along with AJ Allmendinger and Playoff contender Ross Chastain, completed the top 10 on the starting grid. Five of 12 Playoff contenders will start in the top 10 for Sunday’s main event.

The remaining Playoff contenders that include Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric will start 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th, and 19th, respectively. Blaney and Elliott are the only two Playoff contenders who are guaranteed spots to the Round of 8 after winning the Round of 12 events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, respectively.

With 37 competitors vying for 37 starting spots, all of the entered competitors made the event.

Qualifying position, Best speed, Best time:

1. Tyler Reddick, 95.510 mph, 85.939 seconds.

2. Shane van Gisbergen, 95.474 mph, 85.971 seconds

3. Ty Gibbs, 95.265 mph, 86.160 seconds

4. Kyle Larson, 95.103 mph, 86.306 seconds

5. Chris Buescher, 94.912 mph, 86.480 seconds

6. Michael McDowell, 94.812 mph, 86.571 seconds

7. Christopher Bell, 94.790 mph, 86.591 seconds

8. Chase Briscoe, 94.780 mph, 86.601 seconds

9. AJ Allmendinger, 94.772 mph, 86.608 seconds

10. Ross Chastain, 94.689 mph, 86.684 seconds

11. Ryan Blaney, 94.595 mph, 86.770 seconds

12. Bubba Wallace, 94.595 mph, 86.770 seconds

13. William Byron, 94.552 mph, 86.809 seconds

14. Denny Hamlin, 94.422 mph, 86.929 seconds

15. Chase Elliott, 94.362 mph, 86.984 seconds

16. Ty Dillon, 94.269 mph, 87.070 seconds

17. Joey Logano, 94.264 mph, 87.075 seconds

18. Cole Custer, 94.257 mph, 87.081 seconds

19. Austin Cindric, 94.253 mph, 87.085 seconds

20. Daniel Suarez, 94.188 mph, 87.145 seconds

21. Justin Haley, 94.154 mph, 87.176 seconds

22. Brad Keselowski, 94.042 mph, 87.280 seconds

23. Riley Herbst, 93.956 mph, 87.360 seconds

24. Zane Smith, 93.937 mph, 87.378 seconds

25. Alex Bowman, 93.877 mph, 87.434 seconds

26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 93.865 mph, 87.445 seconds

27. Carson Hocevar, 93.831 mph, 87.476 seconds

28. Kyle Busch, 93.765 mph, 87.538 seconds

29. Ryan Preece, 93.653 mph, 87.643 seconds

30. Noah Gragson, 93.580 mph, 87.711 seconds

31. Todd Gilliland, 93.553 mph, 87.736 seconds

32. Cody Ware, 93.119 mph, 88.145 seconds

33. Josh Berry, 92.974 mph, 88.283 seconds

34. Josh Bilicki, 92.630 mph, 88.611 seconds

35. John Hunter Nemechek, 91.891 mph, 89.323 seconds

36. Austin Dillon, 83.723 mph, 98.038 seconds

37. Erik Jones, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is scheduled to occur on Sunday, October 5, and air at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO Max.