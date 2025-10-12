Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Focused Health 302

No. 11 Benesch Chevrolet

Start: 12th

Stage 1 Finish: 17th

Stage 2 Finish: 17th

Finish: 16th

Daniel Hemric fought an extremely free-handling No. 11 Benesch Chevy, holding on to 17th, until he was able to receive adjustments during the first stage break. Still struggling with the handling during the second stage, Hemric began clicking off top-10 lap times by the end of the segment. Running long into the pit cycle during the final stage, he inherited the lead from teammate Daniel Dye, finally making his scheduled stop on lap 152. He went on to finish 16th.



”Definitely not the day we hoped for. Ultimately, we just never could get the balance right, no matter what we did in order to have the pace we needed. I’m thankful to Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, and everyone at Kaulig Racing for the opportunity to come back and have some fun, despite not having the result we wanted.” – Daniel Hemric

No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Start: 18th

Stage 1 Finish: 15th

Stage 2 Finish: 18th

Finish: 17th

While battling a free-handling No. 10 Champion Container Chevy, Daniel Dye managed to gain three spots in the opening stage. He started the second stage from 13th and had a big restart, moving to 10th. Dye fired off much better in Stage 2 but began to build free over the course of the long run. During the final stage, Dye ran long into the pit cycle, inheriting the lead, before making his final, scheduled, green-flag pit stop on lap 148. He went on to finish 17th.

“I felt like today was a decent day. We just didn’t get the result that we were looking for, but I’m extremely proud of the fight that everybody on the No. 10 team had all day. We made the car better and had a really hard-fought race.” – Daniel Dye

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

Start: 7th

Stage 1 Finish: 7th

Stage 2 Finish: 7th

Finish: 18th

Happy with how the No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy fired off, Christian Eckes held on to seventh place to end the opening stage. After starting the second stage from ninth, Eckes had a big restart, making it to sixth place. As the sun began to set and track temperatures changed, Eckes radioed that the No. 16 Chevy began to tighten up in turns one and two. Running top-five lap times as Stage 2 wound down, he finished the second segment in seventh. Following a pit-road mishap, Eckes was forced to come back down pit road, before starting the final stage from 31st. He made his way back into the top 20 in just 10 laps, but eventually used up his tires. He was the first of his teammates to make a green-flag pit stop on lap 144 and went on to finish 18th.

“We had a fast No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy; I was happy with where we were after qualifying, and we had a strong first two stages. Unfortunately a mishap on pit road cost us all of our track position to start the final stage. We made up a good bit of ground, but ultimately, we just couldn’t get back to where we were with so much traffic.” – Christian Eckes



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.