RCR NXS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Stage 2 Win and Sixth-Place Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Propel Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Ahead of Playoffs Cutline

Finish: 6th
Start: 6th
Points: 3rd

“I did a lot of things really, really good and I also did a lot of things really, really bad tonight. I’m not too upset about it, because I know that there are things that I can control, and I will come back next time and not make those mistakes again. I’m going to have to go back and look at it, but it’s very frustrating to come here, put in so much effort, your whole career, and obviously the whole year, have a shot to win, and let my guys down. But at the same time, as much as it sucks, and as much as it is a dagger to the heart, I know that it’s things that I can control and there is beauty to that. Our Whelen Chevrolet team will keep the focus and execute the next two weeks to earn our spot in the Champ 4.” – -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Overcome Damage to Earn Strong Top-10 Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 10th
Start: 12th
Points: 11th

“Man, I wish we didn’t have damage to the front and rear of our Global Industrial Chevrolet, because before that restart accordion happened, our car was really good. During Stage 1, we were able to drive forward and gain a good amount of track position. There were a couple restarts where the field checked up and I didn’t realize how much it affected our car until after the race. Once we had the damage, the car was very unpredictable. It was easy to get loose, and then it would get tight. Overall, I’m proud that we were still able to get a top-10 finish and we will keep working these final three weeks.” -Austin Hill

