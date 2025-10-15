Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Love’s RV STOP 225

Date: Friday, October 17th, 2025

Event: Race 23 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile)

#of Laps: 85

Time/TV/Radio: 4:00 PM ET on FOX/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series visits the Talladega Superspeedway this Friday for the second race in the series’ Round of 8. Following the series’ race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Riggs is fifth in the Playoffs standings, one point below the cutline. While this will only be Riggs’ second start at the 2.66-mile track, he has proven himself as a trusted drafting partner with impressive performances at Daytona and Atlanta.

Love’s RV STOP returns to Riggs’ Ford F-150 this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Riggs and the No. 34 team will also have PEAK Performance on their Ford F-150 to promote PEAK’s exclusive line of PEAK products available at over 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country. PEAK is a leader in automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. All products can be found at Love’s Travel Stops.

“This is only my second start at Talladega, but I feel much more prepared this time around,” said Riggs. “Falling below the cutline after the Roval means we have to make the most of every opportunity—earning stage points and, at the very least, finishing inside the top-10 to get ourselves back above it. The key to these superspeedway races is just being smart and being prepared for anything. I know we can do that. It’s awesome to have Love’s RV Stop on board for their entitlement race. It would be awesome if the Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150 won the Love’s RV Stop 225. Hopefully I can make it happen.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Michael Yates

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith will make his fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the Talladega Superspeedway this Friday. In four previous starts, Smith has two top-five finishes, a third place in 2020 and a fourth place in 2023. In four Xfinity Series starts, Smith earned a career-best fifth-place finish in the 2024 fall race, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Wheeler’s colors.

Wheelers will join Smith and the No. 38 team for the 85-lap race. For over seven decades, Wheelers has been the backbone of homes in the Southeast as the go-to source for wood trusses, delivering exactly what you need when you need it. Wheelers was built by builders for builders. “Papa Tom” Manis established the family’s roots in the industry as a saw-miller back in the 1920s. His son, Wheeler Manis, opened Rome Builders Supply in 1949 and expanded the business throughout the Southeast. Four generations later, Wheelers is still owned and operated by the same family and driven by the same dedication to craft that started it all. For more information on Wheelers, please visit www.wheelers.com.

“Talladega is always a gamble, it’s not one of those races where the fastest truck wins,” said Smith. “While it’s not a ‘normal’ track, I’m excited to get back to oval racing after the Roval. Layne (Riggs) and I made great drafting partners earlier this season at Daytona and Atlanta, so we have the same plan for this weekend. Hopefully, we can miss the chaos and bring home a win.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Kevin Teaf

Rear Tire Changer: Cory Baldwin

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT LOVE’S RV STOP

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT WHEELERS

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.