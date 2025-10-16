Young’s Motorsports Talladega Superspeedway October Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Love’s RV Stop 225

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): GMS

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

2025 Driver Points Position: 28th

2025 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season stretch driver continues this weekend, with Young’s Motorsports proud to welcome back rookie Nathan Byrd to the team’s lineup to steer the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

The Truck Series returns from its final off weekend, which coincided with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway fall event weekend, ready to fire up the homestretch of the season.

Friday’s race at ‘Dega will launch the run of three consecutive races that will carry the 25-race tour to its season finale and Championship 4 event at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on October 31, 2025.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 24, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September 2024, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

This season, Byrd has had a very eclectic racing schedule, which has included 13 Truck Series starts, highlighted by career-best 14th place finishes twice consecutively at Rockingham (N.C.). Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, respectively.

● All Board: For the 23rd of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, GMS will serve as the primary marketing partner for Friday afternoon’s 85-lap showdown.

GMS is a professional employer organization (PEO) and a Benefits Administrator. We serve companies of all sizes nationwide.

We make employee management simpler, safer, and stronger. We save you time and money. You retain full control over your employees and regain the opportunity to focus on growing your business.

GMS was founded by Mike Kahoe in 1996 and has helped thousands of companies take control of their HR functions.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Friday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 225 will mark Byrd’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track start at the legendary 2.66-mile superspeedway.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series shifts from the tight corners and technical layout of the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ to the high banks and high speeds of Talladega Superspeedway for the Love’s RV Stop 225.

Friday afternoon’s event marks the second race of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Playoffs — and with the season winding down, every lap, stage point, and drafting decision carries added weight in the race toward the Championship 4.

At 2.66 miles, Talladega stands as one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable battlegrounds. Three-wide packs, sudden momentum swings, and last-lap heroics often decide who celebrates in Victory Lane — and who gets swept up in “The Big One.”

For Playoff contenders, survival and stage points are the focus. For non-Playoff teams like Young’s Motorsports, Talladega presents the perfect chance to play spoiler, run up front, and battle for the win under the Alabama sky.

It’s a triple-header weekend of NASCAR action at Talladega.

Following Friday’s Truck Series showdown, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the spotlight on Saturday, October 18, with the United Rentals 250 — the 30th race of the season and the final superspeedway event of the year.

Then on Sunday, the intensity reaches its peak with the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500, a pivotal Round of 8 Playoff race where championship hopes can rise or fall in a single drafting move.

From Friday through Sunday, Talladega delivers high stakes, high speed, and high drama — where teamwork, timing, and a little bit of luck will determine who leaves Alabama with momentum, trophies and headlines.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Talladega, Byrd has 16 career Truck Series starts with a steady average finish of 25.7.

The popular driver made his Truck Series debut for the family-owned team at Kansas Speedway in September, finishing an impressive 19th. He returned to the team in October at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway before drawing the curtain on the 2024 season by participating in the year’s final race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

So far in 2025, Byrd has started in 13 Truck Series races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Rockingham (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and most recently a trip to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in late August.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Byrd as crew chief of the No. 02 GMS Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran Jason Miller.

On Friday afternoon, Miller will make his 156th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start atop the pit box.

In his previous 155 races, he has collected one win, eight top-five finishes and 28 top-10 efforts.

This weekend’s 23rd race of the season will mark Miller’s sixth Truck Series appearance as a crew chief at Talladega Superspeedway. It also represents his 13th start in that leadership role this year.

In his previous five Truck Series leadership efforts, he led veteran David Starr to a fifth-place finish in the 2009 Mountain Dew 250 Fueled by Fred’s.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of first twice, with Spencer Boyd in 2019 and most recently with Tate Fogleman in the 2021 edition of the Chevy Silverado 250 on October 2, 2021.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finish of 17.8 in 19 Talladega Superspeedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 537 starts from 75 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.4 and an average finishing position of 22.3.

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “I’m really excited for the opportunity to make my NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut at Talladega with Young’s Motorsports. Superspeedway racing has a unique energy and atmosphere, and I’m eager to experience it firsthand again.

“The team has a great program on these types of tracks, and I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can, staying smart all race long, and putting ourselves in a position to have a strong finish.”

On Talladega Superspeedway Preparation: “Preparation has been the primary focus leading up to Talladega. I’ve spent a lot of time studying film, running laps on the simulator, and talking with the Young’s Motorsports team about what to expect in the draft.

“Superspeedway racing is all about patience, positioning, and trust in the people around you, so I want to make sure I’m as ready as possible when we hit the track.”

On Expectations for Talladega Superspeedway Debut: “Going into Talladega, my primary expectation is to learn as much as possible and bring the truck home in one piece.

“Superspeedway racing can be unpredictable, so the goal is to stay patient, work well with the Young’s Motorsports team, and be in a good position when it counts at the end.

“If we can do that, I think we’ll have a result to be proud of.”

On Previous Superspeedway Experience: “Daytona was a huge learning experience for me. You can study and simulate all you want, but nothing compares to being in that pack in real time.

“I picked up a lot about drafting strategy and communication, and I’m ready to use that knowledge at Talladega. Every lap helps me grow, and I’m confident that experience will pay off this weekend.”

On Goals for Talladega Superspeedway: “My main goal for Talladega is to keep learning and building on what I’ve experienced so far in the Truck Series.

“Every race is an opportunity to grow as a driver, and I want to take another step forward with Young’s Motorsports.

“If we can run all the laps, stay patient, and make good decisions late in the race, that’ll be a big win for us.”

On Opportunity to Become Young’s Motorsports’ Third First-Time Winner at Talladega: “It’s really cool to know that Young’s Motorsports has a history of first-time winners at Talladega, and to have the chance to add my name to that list would be incredible.

“This team knows how to get it done on superspeedways, and I want to do my part to keep that tradition going. We’re focused on running a smart race and being in the right spot when it counts.”

Race Information:

The Love’s RV Stop 225 (85 laps | 226.1 miles) serves as the 23rd of 25 races on the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule. Qualifying begins on Friday, October 17, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that day, shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are in Central Time (CT).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | United Rentals 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Botticelli Foods

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 23rd (T)

2025 Owner Points Position: 26th

﻿Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues with this Saturday’s United Rentals 250 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished 15th in the 2024 Xfinity Series driver standings, highlighted by a Dash 4 Cash victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He added two more top-five finishes and seven top-10s to his career totals, further strengthening his résumé across 147 Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 31st of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Botticelli Foods as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 94-lap race on October 18.

Botticelli Foods is a trusted name in premium Italian specialty foods, offering a range of high-quality pasta sauces, olive oils, coffee and more.

With a dedication to tradition and authenticity, Botticelli brings the flavors of Italy to kitchens worldwide.

Learn more at botticellifoods.com.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday’s United Rentals 250 will mark Anthony Alfredo’s ninth career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the legendary Talladega Superspeedway.

In his previous eight starts at the 2.66-mile Alabama oval, Alfredo has tallied one top-five and four top-10 finishes. His best result came in the spring 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300, where he powered from 11th to a career-best third-place finish while driving for Our Motorsports.

Earlier this year, Alfredo delivered a sixth-place finish for Young’s Motorsports in the Ag-Pro 300 after qualifying 19th and leading one lap of the race.

Overall, he holds a solid Xfinity Series average finish of 14.4 at Talladega.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut, native also brings NASCAR Cup Series experience to the high banks of Talladega. He’s made five Cup starts at the track, highlighted by a sixth-place finish in the 2024 GEICO 500 after starting 24th for Beard Motorsports.

Thirty races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — and with the regular season now in the rearview mirror, Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports No. 42 team are determined to make some noise in the Playoffs.

While they won’t compete for a championship, they still have the chance to chase victories and shake up the Playoff picture in the final stretch of the season.

This weekend, the series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the United Rentals 250, the 31st race of the year and the final superspeedway event of the 2025 campaign.

The 2.66-mile Alabama oval stands as one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable battlegrounds — where tight packs, wild momentum shifts and high-speed drama often define who celebrates in Victory Lane.

For Alfredo and the No. 42 Chevrolet team, the mission remains simple: go all out for a strong performance or perhaps even a surprise trip to Victory Lane.

A breakthrough win at Talladega would be the ultimate reward for the resilience they’ve shown all season, while also shaking up the Playoff narrative by denying a contender a crucial ticket to the Championship 4 and rewriting the headlines heading into the final races.

Saturday’s showdown at Talladega anchors a triple-header weekend in Alabama, as all three of NASCAR’s national series take the stage.

The weekend kicks off Friday, October 17, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series’ Love’s RV Stop 225 — the second race of the Round of 8 Playoffs.

Then on Sunday, the spotlight shifts to the NASCAR Cup Series with the YellaWood 500, a pivotal Round of 8 battle where championship hopes hang in the balance and every drafting move and race survival could make or break a season.

It’s a weekend built for chaos, courage, and opportunity — and for Alfredo and Young’s Motorsports, Talladega represents one final superspeedway chance to leave their mark on 2025.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Talladega, Alfredo has 148 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 20.3.

● Double Duty: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Anthony Alfredo will pull double duty by competing in Sunday’s YellaWood 500, driving the No. 62 Lil’ DUDE Wipes Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports.

Alfredo will make his second NASCAR Cup Series start of the season and sixth Cup race at Talladega overall.

● Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Focused Health 302 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series returned to Sin City this past weekend for its final mile-and-a-half track of the 2025 season.

After a solid performance in the spring, the Young’s Motorsports team returned to the popular and ultra-fast race track, hoping to duplicate — or improve

upon — their earlier season efforts.

Improving on their 33rd-place effort during Xfinity Series practice on Saturday morning, Alfredo delivered a strong qualifying run, finding additional speed and grip during his single timed lap to place his No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro 25th on the starting grid.

From the drop of the green flag, Alfredo was steady and methodical. Satisfied with the overall balance of his race car, he climbed to 21st by the end of Stage 1 and eyed an opportunity to break into the top 20 over the final two stages.

A promising start to Stage 2 was derailed when Alfredo was shoved into the wall by another competitor, causing damage to the right side and nose of his No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet — immediately affecting the car’s handling.

Despite the best efforts of crew chief Andrew Abbott and the team to repair the damage, the impact had already compromised their performance.

While the aggression from the competition ramped up during Stage 3, Alfredo managed to avoid further trouble and held on to a 24th-place finish at the checkered flag with a bruised but resilient No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet.

With the arrival of the homestretch, Young’s Motorsports will lean on their experience and never-give-up attitude to propel them forward through the remainder of the season.

This closing stretch features a superspeedway and two short tracks at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway to close out the year.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday afternoon, he will be crew chief in his 160th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 159 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 31st race will be his ninth tango at Talladega Superspeedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In his eight previous leadership efforts at ‘Dega, Abbott has one top-five and two top-10s, including a track-best fourth in April 2024, with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway: This weekend’s United Rentals 250 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at the high-speed, high-stakes Talladega Superspeedway.

The team made headlines in their Talladega debut last April when rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. delivered a breakout performance. After starting 33rd, Honeyman surged through the field to finish fourth, earning the family-owned operation its best-ever result in the Xfinity Series.

They returned to the 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway last October, aiming to replicate the spring success.

Despite a chaotic, attrition-filled race, Honeyman managed a respectable 14th-place finish after rolling off 19th.

Earlier this year, Alfredo delivered the team its second top-10 finish at the famed Alabama race track with a sixth-place finish after starting 19th.

Beyond their growing Xfinity résumé, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization brings a wealth of experience at Talladega through their NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series program.

Since 2014, Young’s Motorsports has made 19 Truck Series starts at the track, earning two victories — most recently in October 2021 with Tate Fogleman.

Across those appearances, the team averages a starting position of 22.7 and a finishing position of 17.8.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 63 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.7 and an average finish of 23.7.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Returning to Talladega Superspeedway: “I am excited to return to the Talladega Superspeedway because it is an excellent opportunity for our team to make it to Victory Lane.”

On Keys to Success at Talladega Superspeedway: “Survival is one of the most challenging parts of racing at Talladega. If you can be there on the last lap with a clean car, you’ll likely have a shot at winning the race.”

On Racing Talladega Superspeedway in the Fall: “Talladega isn’t as much of a handling track compared to Daytona, especially with the time of year we race there, so both the spring and fall feel pretty similar.”

On Recent Superspeedway Success: “I like to say superspeedway racing is like high-speed chess.

“Positioning yourself strategically and anticipating various moves or runs is everything. I’ve been fortunate to have strong race cars to put me in contention, I believe the Young’s Motorsports will continue that pace this weekend.”

On Keys to Success at Talladega Superspeedway: “I want to establish myself early by driving to the front and controlling lanes, then putting myself in position to be leading a lane on the final lap.”

On Goals for Talladega Superspeedway: “Like any superspeedway race, I am going to do everything I can to win the race. That is my ultimate goal.”

On Double Duty at Talladega Superspeedway: “Since the Xfinity race is first, there won’t be much benefit for me on Saturday in my No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet, but the Xfinity race will definitely help me heading into Sunday when I strap into the Cup car for 500 miles with Beard Motorsports.

On Goals for the Remainder of 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We need to continue performing at a high level and finishing well throughout the rest of the season.

“Our team has fought a lot of adversity this year, but we need to remain focused on running our own race each week and controlling what we can control through the end of the season.

“Our main goal for the final few weeks of racing should be to execute at a high level and control what is in our control. That’s really all we can do and hopefully that allows us to finish the year on a high note.

“I have faith we can make the top 20 in points, even though it seems like a far reach.”

On the Most Recent NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “We had a solid run going at Las Vegas, but unfortunately had some contact at the start of that long run that cost us a few spots leading into the green-flag pit stops.

“There were a few areas we could improve, but it was nice to finish one out.”

Race Information:

The United Rentals 250 (94 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 31st of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying will begin on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are in Central Time (CT).