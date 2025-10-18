Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Talladega Xfinity Series Post-Race Quotes

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

United Rentals 250 – Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Ford Finishing Order:

13th – Harrison Burton

15th – Ryan Sieg

34th – Sheldon Creed

38th – Sam Mayer

An early race incident at Talladega Superspeedway had a major impact on Ford’s hopes for a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. Four of the five Ford Dark Horse entries in today’s United Rentals 250 were involved in a lap 15 multicar crash. Included were Ford’s two playoff contenders, Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed as well as Harrison Burton and Ryan Sieg. As a result, Creed, Mayer and Sieg were all forced to retire from the race. Burton’s No. 26 Ford was damaged in the incident but continued to finish 13th, two positions ahead of Kyle Sieg in 15th. Mayer and Creed will have one race remaining in the Round of 8 to lock themselves into the Championship 4. The next race is scheduled for Sunday, October 26 at Martinsville Speedway.

SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT DID YOU SEE DURING THE WRECK? “Honestly, I didn’t see a whole lot. It was a weird wreck. Everyone got together and I saw a clear path out and I was gonna be okay and then someone came down off the wall, so it was just unfortunate. Obviously, everyone did a really good job on the Haas No. 41 car, the Audibel Ford Mustang was really good. We were making our way through the field and we were gonna be good. I was kind of just switching lanes and seeing which one was better. The lanes and the runs were weird today so far, everyone was kind of getting antsy and ready to go. It’s not been a very good day for everybody, but a huge shoutout for Haas for trying to get us back out there.” WHAT’S THE APPROACH GOING INTO MARTINSVILLE? “I have a space in my house for a grandfather clock, so I might as well fill it up.” WHAT ARE YOU WILLING TO DO TO WIN? “I’m not an idiot. We see some good bump and runs at Martinsville and some really bad bump and runs at Martinsville that you can’t even call bump and runs. I don’t want to do that. So I’m gonna go there, be a man of honor, and give it all she has, that’s for sure.”

SHELDON CREED, No. 00 Road Ranger Ford Mustang Dark Horse – HOW DID YOU SEE THE INCIDENT? “The No. 27 got me free on the entry of the tri-oval and then for whatever reason, he shot up the racetrack and got the No. 20 in the left rear and then got me.” HOW DIRE IS YOUR POINTS SITUATION GOING INTO MARTINSVILLE? “It becomes a must win now. We were hoping to have a good day and our car was fast and we had a chance to be in all three lanes there and get close to the top five. I hate that we don’t get to fight for the rest of the day and at least give ourselves a chance of winning.” DID THE CARS IN FRONT OF YOU FEEL SQUIRRELY? “A little bit. I didn’t think it was terrible but it felt pretty normal, I’m not sure why he went up the track.”