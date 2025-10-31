Tickets On Sale Now for Rockingham Speedway NASCAR Easter Weekend Classic

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (Oct. 31, 2025) – With just one race left on the schedule and the 2025 season practically in the rear view, it’s time for race fans to lock in their seats for Rockingham Speedway’s second annual NASCAR Easter Weekend classic, April 3-4, 2026.

Following a sellout in 2025, tickets are officially now on sale to the general public for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly the NASCAR Xfinity Series), NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series East tripleheader weekend at the celebrated Richmond County oval.

Iowa native Sammy Smith earned the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire victory for JR Motorsports in the division’s return to the iconic oval to become the 24th different winner in series history at the storied facility.

The Black’s Tire 200 marked the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series third visit to Rockingham Speedway with 24-year-old Tyler Ankrum taking the checkered flag.

Premier Parking has been expanded for 2026, making two lots available to either expedite race fans’ access to the grandstands or provide a speedy exit following the races.

Due to high demand in 2025, campers can reserve space in Dry Camp 1,3, and Party Camping lots. Each lot will be clearly marked and specific spaces will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis upon arrival at the speedway on race weekend.

Tickets are on sale now and race fans can log on to RacetheRock.com to purchase and for continuing details and updates.

About Rockingham Speedway …

Located in Richmond County, N.C., Rockingham Speedway opened as a flat, one-mile oval on Oct. 31, 1965. It was reconfigured to a one-mile (1.017 miles) high-banked, D-shaped oval in 1969 and currently measures 0.94-miles in length. On Nov. 18, 2021, N.C., Governor Roy Cooper signed the 2021-2022 North Carolina state budget allocating $9 million to support reinvestment in the facility. The state funds, along with additional investments, allowed for redevelopment of the racetrack including the racing surface and extensive repairs.

About Track Enterprises …

Track Enterprises has been promoting motorsports events since 1985. Based in Macon, Ill., a dedicated staff, led by longtime promoter Bob Sargent, organize and promote upwards of 80 races a year across the eastern half of the United States. Track Enterprises was responsible for the highly-acclaimed return of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the Rockingham Speedway in 2025.