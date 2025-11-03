CHEVROLET at NHRA Nevada Nationals – Sunday Report

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2025 NHRA NEVADA NATIONALS

THE STRIP AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & QUOTES

NOVEMBER 2, 2025

Notes:

For the 19th time in her career, Brittany Force drove a Top Fuel Dragster to victory, breaking a tie with Shirley Muldowney and giving her the all-time lead among women Top Fuel pilots. The JFR Chevrolet Accessories Top Fuel Dragster was consistent on the way to a tight win over Shawn Langdon and her second Wally of the year. Force bested Langdon by nine feet with a finals run of 3.704 seconds at 337.33mph.

For the 58th time in her career and sixth time in 2025, Force took the No. 1 spot in qualifying. Her second run on Friday at 3.697 seconds was enough for the top spot, and the 338.85mph at the top end means Force has set nine new track speed records this season.

A solo run in the first round led to a match-up with Clay Millican in the second round, with Force giving up lane choice by a slim 0.008 seconds. Force never trailed after an early advantage, going 3.764 seconds at 335.65mph to move on to the semi-finals for the eighth time in 2025.

Force faced an early deficit and, despite losing cylinders halfway down the course, kept her foot in it to move on to the final after Stewart went up in smoke.

Austin Prock and his Cornwell Tools JFR Chevrolet SS Funny Car made a final round for the 12th time in 19 events, but fell to Matt Hagan after being forced to pedal it early. Prock heads to the final round with a 101-point lead over Hagan.

Prock and teammate Jack Beckman in the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant JFR Chevrolet SS Funny Car traded the No. 1 qualifying spot over the two runs on Saturday, with Prock saving his best for his fourth run, going 3.885 seconds at 335.23mph to grab the top spot for the third straight event and seventh time in 2025.

Prock faced intense competition in the first three rounds of eliminations, beating Jason Rupert, JR Todd, and Bob Tasca III to reach the final against Hagan.

Beckman bested Dave Richards in the first round before falling just short against Daniel Wilkerson in the quarter-finals.

Dallas Glenn extended his points lead over teammate Greg Anderson to 92 points headed to the final round, using a run of 6.602 seconds at 206.61mph in his Pro Stock Chevrolet Camaro to win the Las Vegas final against Matt Hartford.

UP NEXT:

The 20th and final round of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, the sixth round of the Countdown to the Championship, will take place November 13-16 at Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, CA.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“Went up there and read the racetrack and these Funny Cars can be funny sometimes. It did everything we asked it to. Everything lined up on the computers just like it should have. And it just didn’t go, and it’s hard to say exactly what it was. It stings, you know, but all in all, it was a good weekend.l We wanted to go to the final round and we wanted a shot at winning and we believe we had a shot at winning and just didn’t work out”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANTS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“Great race car, marginal driver on that run. There’s no other way to spin it. I got beat on a whole shot. I don’t know that my best light was going to win that race. Wilkerson just nailed the tree. I didn’t have a light this weekend quick enough to outrun that. But I also didn’t have the light that I should have had up there. That’s a bitter pill. It makes for a long toe back to the pits, knowing that the crew gave you a phenomenal race car and you didn’t give them 100% out there. So I’m not going to try to spend this in a positive way. I’m upset, and I let the team down, and I also don’t do good dwelling on negative things. I’m going to work on the things that I need to work on to be better when we unload the car at Pomona.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET DRAGSTER FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“This win is a special one, mainly because of the announcement I made in Reading and the beginning of the countdown that I was going to step out of the seat. So when that got out there, I want led to end strong, I wanted to win another one for this Chevrolet team. It’s been far too long, and the one thing I was saying is I want to finish strong. “

