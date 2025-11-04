Matt Hagan Drives the American Rebel Light Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car to Victory at the 25th Annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals

American Rebel Light Beer & Motorsports: A Powerful, Winning Combination – Converting Fan Passion into Lifelong Customers

2025 National TV Broadcast Impact from Fox, FS1, FS2 and NHRA Streaming – Millions of Fans Introduced to American Rebel Light Beer – America’s Fastest Growing Beer

Nashville, TN, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), maker of American Rebel Light—America’s Fastest Growing Beer—celebrates Matt Hagan’s victory at the 25th Annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hagan defeated Austin Prock in the final with a 3.877-second pass at 327.03 mph in the American Rebel Light Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car, capping a weekend of wall-to-wall brand visibility for American Rebel Light on-site at the track and on national television.

Andy Ross, CEO, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

“Motorsports places the American Rebel brand in front of fans who live the American Rebel lifestyle. They see the four-time world champion Matt Hagan – a true American Rebel – driving the American Rebel Light Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car to a win on Sunday and then they pick up our beer on Monday. That’s how you turn race-day passion into lifelong customers—a winning team like Matt, Tony and Leah, the right fans, the right message, and a beer that tastes like freedom.

Congratulations to Matt Hagan and the entire TSR Nitro team—when you win, we celebrate with an American Rebel Light Beer ‘Can in our Hand,’ raised high. That’s how you close out Vegas.

Fans keep coming up to ask where they can buy American Rebel Light. That tells you the partnership is working—they saw us win, now they want the beer. It’s awesome.”

Matt Hagan, Driver, American Rebel Light Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car

“It was a ‘have to win’ race for us. I’m super proud of my guys—Mike Knudson, Phil Shuler, Alex Conaway, and the whole TSR crew. Crew chiefs win races; I just jump on the pedal and go. All of our major partners—Dodge, Direct Connection, American Rebel Beer, Johnson Horsepowered Garage—were there to share it. This fight isn’t over, and we’ll be ready for Pomona.

It’s been amazing having American Rebel Beer—be a part of Tony Stewart Racing. This partnership has been huge. We started the relationship years ago, won a championship with American Rebel, and now we’ve got two wins out of the first three races this season with American Rebel on the side of the car.

Having everyone there, and the support Andy and his team brings out, is incredible. We’re really excited to chase down our fifth championship. We’re currently second in points heading into Pomona, and the energy is strong.

Watching the brand grow has been amazing. As much as we’ve won on the racetrack—races, championships, all of it—it’s just as awesome to see the people behind the scenes at American Rebel working to build this into the huge beer brand it’s becoming.

I’m excited to see where the future takes us. Hopefully we can pull down our fifth championship. American Rebel has been a huge supporter of everything we’re doing here at TSR Racing, and we couldn’t do it without them.

Helping grow the brand has been amazing—meeting distributors at the racetrack, opening new states, stocking shelves. Watching the brand grow has been incredible.”

Hagan’s Weekend Highlights

Qualified No. 3 with a 3.897 ET at 329.75 mph

Defeated Cruz Pedregon, Chad Green, and Daniel Wilkerson en route to the finals

Ran a 3.877 ET at 327.03 mph in the final to defeat Austin Prock

Earned multiple bonus points for top-three qualifying runs

Now second in the Funny Car standings with one race to go

Hagan’s 2025 NHRA Funny Car wins (through Nov. 3, 2025):

Nov 2 — Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals (Las Vegas): defeated Austin Prock (3.877 sec @ 327.03 mph) – American Rebel Light Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car

Sept 28 — NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals (Madison, IL): defeated Jack Beckman (3.979 sec @ 329.34 mph) – American Rebel Light Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car

July 20 — Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals (Kent, WA): defeated Ron Capps (3.904 sec @ 331.94 mph)

2025 Momentum: American Rebel Winning On the Track and Off the Track – American Rebel Light Beer National Motorsports Sponsorship are Accelerating ‘Rebel Light’ Distribution Growth and Retail Placements

American Rebel’s alignment with TSR Nitro (Tony Stewart Racing) is built to win on the track and off the track—pairing elite on-camera race exposure with retail activation and top-tier distribution growth. From staging lanes to store shelves, the same fans who watch our car win are asking for American Rebel Light in their home markets, and our expanding network of distributors and retail partners is answering that call. With millions of total broadcast and at-track impressions accrued across the NHRA season, American Rebel Light is turning racing passion into trial, repeat purchase, and long-term brand loyalty—and we will continue to scale that momentum in 2026 with TSR Nitro (Funny Car, Top Fuel) and John Hall (Pro Stock Motorcycle)

Andy Ross on John Hall (American Rebel Pro Stock Motorcycle)

“John Hall embodies what the American Rebel Motorsports Sponsorships are all about—winning on the racetrack and winning in the market. He’s taken the American Rebel Pro Stock Motorcycle to multiple victories this year, and off the track he’s the owner of the largest independent Anheuser-Busch distributor in Connecticut—a top-tier distribution partner for American Rebel Beer. John understands the NHRA fan base and the retail playbook, and he’s helping us bring American Rebel Light to more shelves and more cold boxes every week.”

John Hall’s 2025 wins on the American Rebel Pro Stock Motorcycle

2 NHRA national-event victories

June 29 – Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals (Norwalk, OH)

Hall snapped a 12-year drought, taking the Wally on his American Rebel Light Buell with a 6.880 sec / 196.67 mph pass in the final over Richard Gadson—his first NHRA win since 2013 and third of his career.

Hall snapped a 12-year drought, taking the Wally on his American Rebel Light Buell with a pass in the final over Richard Gadson—his first NHRA win since 2013 and third of his career. Sept. 14 – 40th NHRA Reading Nationals (Maple Grove Raceway, PA)

Hall scored his second win of the season, defeating teammate Matt Smith in the final with a 6.802 sec / 199.70 mph run on the American Rebel Light/MSR Buell; it was his first Maple Grove victory and kicked off the Countdown with a statement.

Why the American Rebel Light Beer x Motorsports Strategy Works

Audience alignment: NHRA fans value freedom, horsepower, authenticity—the same attributes we print on every American Rebel Light can.

High-impact visibility: Round-by-round national TV plus selective at-track experiences keep the brand top-of-mind before, during, and after race day—and now again via FOX Sports replays.

Conversion engine: On-site engagement + retail tie-ins + social amplification move fans from the grandstands to the cold box—from first sip to repeat buyer.

Repeatable momentum into 2026: Our national sponsorship with TSR Nitro—Matt Hagan, and Leah Pruett—continues in 2026, providing a scalable platform to expand household penetration, distribution coverage, and brand advocacy.

Distribution Expansion Powering National Rollout

Building on our recent NBWA news, American Rebel Beer is onboarding top-tier distribution partners across the U.S. We expect near-national coverage in the latter half 2026, enabling full national retail rollouts with several high-profile retailers already engaged in regions where distribution is active.

Fans at the track consistently ask where to find American Rebel Light in their own markets; with each new distributor and retail authorization and placements, we’re giving them the chance to “raise a can of American Rebel Light” to every win—starting with Matt Hagan’s 2025 Nevada Nationals victory.

Watch Matt Hagan win on the American Rebel Light Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car Again — FOX Sports Replays (FS1 & FS2)

Coverage of the Nevada Nationals will replay across FOX Sports platforms (FS1 and FS2), giving NHRA fans, Matt Hagan fans, and American Rebel Beer fans multiple chances to watch—and re-watch—the American Rebel Light Funny Car win. Check local listings for encore air times and additional NHRA programming blocks.

Watch on YouTube: Matt Hagan – American Rebel Light Funny Car – Finals Victory – 2025 Nevada Nationals

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, safes, apparel, and accessories.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO – Andy Ross The American Rebel Story

American Rebel Light is a premium domestic light lager—crisp, clean, all-natural, ~100 calories, 3.2g carbs, 4.3% ABV—brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners. Since its launch in April 2024, American Rebel Light has rolled out in 16 states and continues to expand nationwide. Learn more at www.americanrebelbeer.com