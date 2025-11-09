Gravel, Pierce, Williamson Secure 2025 World of Outlaws Titles at The Dirt Track Charlotte

Championship glory capped the 2025 World of Outlaws season as David Gravel (World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars), Bobby Pierce (World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Models) and Mat Williamson (Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds) each clinched titles during Saturday’s World Finals finale

CONCORD, N.C., (Nov. 9, 2025) – Four nights of fierce racing and fireworks came to a close Saturday as the 2025 World of Outlaws World Finals brought the dirt-racing season to a thrilling conclusion at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

When the dust settled, three champions stood tall as David Gravel (World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car), Bobby Pierce (World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Models) and Mat Williamson (Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds) each clinched 2025 championships in a dirt-slinging derby.

The season’s closing features also saw Michael Kofoid (World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car), Jonathan Davenport (World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Models) and Mat Williamson (Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds) charge to victory, finishing out the year in thrilling fashion.

GRAVEL GOES BACK-TO-BACK; KOFOID FINDS TRIUMPH

The 2025 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season finale delivered fireworks on and off the track, as David Gravel capped off a dominant year by clinching his second consecutive series championship, while Michael Kofoid rose to the occasion for a hard-fought World Finals victory.

Gravel, who entered the night with the title already secured, there was no sign of the champ taking it easy. When the green flag dropped, chaos erupted — an opening-lap red flag reset the field before weather delays added to the drama. Each time the cars came back to life, Gravel rocketed out front, building nearly a two-second lead and leaving the field in his dust.

As the laps clicked off, Kofoid climbed fast. By Lap 12, the young California driver had the No. 2 spot in his sights. Then, in a stunning twist, the season champ’s night came undone as Gravel made contact with the Turn 2 wall on Lap 15, bringing out a red flag and ending his bid for one final win.

With an open door for a new face to shine, on the ensuing restart, Kofoid and Rico Abreu went wheel-to-wheel, swapping sliders before Kofoid ripped the top side to take command. Despite one final caution, Kofoid held steady and raced away to claim an emotional season-finale victory at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

“It’s not easy winning at Charlotte. It’s not easy having speed in Charlotte and to do it in front of a packed house and all the Toyota people, it’s really cool,” Kofoid said in Victory Lane

While the feature didn’t end the way Gravel hoped, the champion’s season stats told the story — 18 victories, 364 laps led and 31 Quick Time Awards — securing his back-to-back title and solidifying his place among the series’ elite.

“I’m ready to put that big trophy above my head — that’s when it really sinks in, with the fireworks going off,” Gravel said. “What a season. I’m just really proud of my guys. We were so consistent all year, and to hit 100 Outlaw wins is just so cool.”

PIERCE POWERS TO SECOND STRAIGHT TITLE; DAVENPORT DOUBLES DOWN

“Smooth Operator” Bobby Pierce continued his reign atop the World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Model Series, officially clinching his second straight championship on Thursday night. With an 11-win season, Pierce not only secured back-to-back titles but also surpassed Jimmy Owens to claim the most World of Outlaws Late Model wins at Charlotte, solidifying his place at the top of the series and in track history.

The Oakwood, Illinois native had the championship essentially locked up all weekend, allowing him to focus on smart, calculated racing while leaning on his family, who play a key role in his team—most notably his dad and crew chief, who helped shape him into the champion he is today.

“It feels just awesome… I can’t thank my team enough and everybody that supports me,” Pierce said. “Whether it’s sponsors, fans, my family or crew friends, it’s a long season and we got’er done.”

While Pierce rallied mid-pack, the final World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Model Feature Race delivered a thrilling showdown. Hudson O’Neal started on the pole, but it was the No. 49 of Jonathan Davenport who shot out first, grabbing the lead as soon as the green flag dropped. Davenport set the pace for 29 laps until O’Neal powered through to take over the top spot.

The two went back and forth through heavy lap traffic, trading the lead and matching each other move for move. With six laps to go, Davenport made the pass for good, pulling back ahead and holding off O’Neal to finish the job. A hard-fought battle to the end, Davenport secured back-to-back wins at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in a caution-free, 50-lap thriller.

“MONEY” MAT CASHES IN

In the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified finale, “Money” Mat Williamson took top honors, taking the checkered flag in Saturday night’s feature and securing the 2025 Super DIRTcar Series championship – his third career title.

Williamson, who sealed the deal on his 2025 series titles during Friday night’s feature, started deep in the pack at sixth in Saturday’s race but wasted no time taking advantage of six cautions and a smooth slide job through Lap 27 to pass “Kid Rocket” Alex Yankowski for the checkered flag.

It was only fitting that Williamson and Yankowski – who battled for series standings leader all season long – would duke it out for the final win of the season. Yankowski claimed the lead on Lap 18 after sneaking by race leader Felix Roy, who found the back bumper of Louden Reimert, calling for the third caution of the night. Roy rejoined at the rear while Yankowski and Tim Fuller took over in first and second.

By Lap 23, Williamson had worked his way up to third with each caution, sliding past Fuller to find himself staring into the bumper of Yankowski – the same rival who had been on his heels the last half of the season. In a story Yankowski has seen play out before, starting the season on top of the leaderboard before Williamson took the reins in July, Williamson passed Yankowski with thirteen laps remaining in the feature to earn his fifth win at the Dirt Track at Charlotte.

“I really did (want this win), this is such a cool event, there are so many great fans here, they weathered a lightning delay, two features that were full of yellows just a lot, to be able to put a show on here at the end was what I wanted to do for these fans and thankfully we could get it done,” Williamson said.

The 2025 World Finals closed out another memorable season of dirt racing at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. Fans can mark their calendars for next year’s premier dirt spectacle, as the 2026 World of Outlaws World Finals return Nov. 4–7.

With another World Finals in the books, America's Home for Racing now turns its attention to Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health, open nightly Nov. 21 – Jan. 4 (closed Christmas Eve).

