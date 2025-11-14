IMSA

Cadillac makes aero updates for 2026

DETROIT (November 14, 2025) – Cadillac Racing statement regarding 2026 aerodynamic updates to its three IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) cars and two Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA Hypercars:

As part of its ongoing development to improve performance in the pursuit of podiums and wins, Cadillac has joined other manufacturers in aligning timing of EVO use with the updated aerodynamic homologation for 2026. While the V-Series.R retains signature V-Series production design elements, notable changes include removal of front dive planes and winglets and reshaping the rear wing profile.

Three GTP cars with the updates are participating in the November 14-15 IMSA-sanctioned test at Daytona International Speedway:

Laying the groundwork for ’26

