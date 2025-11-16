Cadillac formally opens prep for IMSA ’26

Three GTP teams incorporate aero updates at Daytona test; look back at ’25 season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 15, 2025) – Seventeen hours of available track over two days with an updated racecar is akin to opening a gift box on Christmas Day for Cadillac Racing drivers.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship-sanctioned test this weekend at Daytona International Speedway formally opened preparations for the quickly approaching season while closing out the 2025 campaign that began 11 months earlier at the same venue.

Cadillac Racing’s three-car Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) lineup featured a 10-driver roster that included Cadillac Formula 1Ⓡ Team test driver Colton Herta and 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie of the year Connor Zilisch, who will contest the full 2026 NASCAR Cup Series in the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Trackhouse Racing.

Data acquisition trumped lap times as the primary objective as the Nos. 10 and 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R and No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R ran through prescribed plans of collecting initial feedback from 2026 aerodynamic updates and turning laps on Michelin’s new Pilot Sport Endurance tire without incident or mechanical issue.

The three GTP entries totaled 967 laps in five day/night sessions on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn road course that incorporates sections of the high-banked oval.

Cadillac joined other manufacturers in aligning timing of EVO use with the updated 2026 aerodynamic homologation. ﻿

While the V-Series.R retains signature V-Series production design elements, notable changes include removal of front dive planes and winglets and reshaping the rear wing profile.

“The initial thoughts are good. It still feels like a Cadillac, which is good because we had a good car this year,” said Frederik Vesti, Action Express Racing endurance driver in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R. “The focus is getting drivers into the rhythm again at this track and fine-tuning the setup ahead of the Rolex 24.”

Highlights of the past season and a look ahead to the upcoming nine-race GTP calendar that kicks off January 24-25 with the 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona:

Milestones

100th Cadillac Racing prototype podium (June at Detroit by No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R … 99 IMSA, 1 WEC

100th Cadillac Racing IMSA prototype podium (June at Watkins Glen by No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R)

100th podium for Action Express Racing in IMSA (September at Indianapolis by No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R)

IMSA victory was the first for Cadillac (in any series) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

50th race (IMSA/WEC) for the Cadillac V-Series.R at WEC finale at Bahrain

Other notables

The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R won the final two races of the season

Cadillac has 33 IMSA prototype victories since 2017, the most of any manufacturer in class

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R led the most laps (695) of GTP entries across the nine IMSA races and led 313 more laps than the class title-winning entry

Cadillac Racing has recorded at least two victories in each IMSA season since 2017

Cadillac Racing has recorded at least one pole start in each IMSA season since 2017

Action Express Racing marked 14 consecutive years aligned with GM

Wayne Taylor Racing returned to the Cadillac fold after a four-year absence. It previously was aligned with the brand – and Corvette – in IMSA prototype racing from 2017-2020 and Wayne Taylor joined GM as a driver in 1990

For 2026 IMSA season, Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque return for the sixth season as teammates, driving the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

“Looking back on the 2025 IMSA season, I couldn’t be prouder of what our Cadillac Racing teams accomplished,” Cadillac Racing program manager Keely Bosn said. “Cadillac’s multi-year partnership with Whelen. Engineering and Action Express Racing continues to be something special; a relationship built on trust, determination, and a shared drive to win. Seeing the team deliver multiple victories this season, including Cadillac’s second consecutive Petit Le Mans win, was incredibly rewarding. It’s a testament to the team’s relentless effort and belief in what Cadillac Racing stands for.

“This season also marked our first year partnering with Wayne Taylor Racing in the GTP era. Watching the team learn the Cadillac V-Series.R, find their rhythm, finish on the podium twice including at our home race in Detroit, and represent Cadillac with such pride has been inspiring.

“We were also thrilled to bring four cars to the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year. The opportunity to campaign entries from Action Express and Wayne Taylor Racing alongside their WEC teammates, Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA, was a landmark moment for Cadillac Racing. Running shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world at the event is what fuels our passion to keep improving.

“As we close the book on 2025, I’m more excited than ever for what’s ahead. We’ve learned so much this season, and our engineers have been hard at work on some exciting technical developments that will debut next season. Cadillac Racing has never been stronger, and I can’t wait for the green flag to drop at Daytona in January.”

What they’re saying from the test

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Filipe Albuquerque: “There are many new things on the car, and it’s nice to drive again and prepare for 2026. We are going through the checklist and preparing the car. We are not looking so much into the performance, really what works and what needs attention with the aero package, especially because we drive in the hot conditions in the afternoon and we’ll be driving at night. It’s good to be back.”

Ricky Taylor: “It’s really exciting to be back in Daytona. This test historically has been where everybody debuts their new cars and we haven’t had that for a couple years. So, it was exciting this year to see everybody’s EVO updates and get to try our own ones. Good to get laps under our belt and the work beforehand proved very beneficial and very accurate, so we knew what we had coming into it, hit the ground running and I don’t think we missed a beat. It was just picking up where we left off with some room to improve. Congratulations to Cadillac.”

Will Stevens: “It’s been a positive couple of days here at Daytona exploring and ticking off items in a variety of conditions, which is what we’re trying to achieve in this test. I think the early days are positive. It’s tough to draw conclusions, but nothing seems scary. There are no bad feelings from the aero updates. Encouraging and keep working away on the things we need to improve with the car and us as a team. I think it’s easy to forget from our side in the team that it was the first year in the car and there was a lot of learning that we had to go through. I think even though it’s been a short break, having a break to assess everything that has gone on and things we need to improve on, which I think we all understand what those are and these days have been a solid start. I think we’ll only get better. That’s why these days are critical.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “We’ve had a smooth rollout with the EVO package and it’s gone pretty much as expected, which is a surprise. We’ve picked up from last year; we’ve always had a pretty strong car at Daytona and the characteristics are pretty much the same. It’s just a few small tweaks here and there. We’re still learning a few intricate details about the package. We’re broadly there, which is nice.”

Earl Bamber: “We have great momentum from 2025, winning two of the last big races, Jack finishing second in the championship with the 31 car. So, we’re really looking forward to 2026. We’re looking for the big one – Daytona. It’s been a few years since Cadillac has won it and were hoping this preparation is going to be key to our success come January.”

Frederik Vesti: “It’s great to be back with the team and here in Daytona preparing for next year, which is coming up quickly. We have the new aero kit, which everyone has been working so hard to bring to the car so than you for that. Now it’s about learning and understanding this new car. The initial thoughts are good. It still feels like a Cadillac, which is good because we had a good car this year. The focus is getting drivers into the rhythm again at this track and fine-tuning the setup ahead of the Rolex 24. Positive start.”

Connor Zilisch (81 laps): “It was awesome. Very different, but at the same time similar to things I’ve driven in the past. It’s kind of a mixture between the LMP2 car and the Corvette GT3 that I drove this year. A little heavier than the P2. More power, really cool. A lot of new controls and things that I have to learn, and it was a lot of fun getting to feel it out and just run a lot of laps. (worth the wait?) “Yeah. I mean, I wish I could have been in Bahrain, but obviously it didn’t work out how we wanted it to, but this this is still a perfect place to get my first laps in the car. Daytona is a relatively simple track when it comes to all the tracks that there are in the world. This one’s one of the easier ones.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Jordan Taylor: “I think Cadillac did a great job with all the updates. With the aero EVO updates, it was just like getting back in a Cadillac. Everything was good, it felt normal and nothing was unexpected. I think all three drivers have been happy in our car and it was just back to business running our plan, doing what we needed to do this week and look at data to come to the Rolex well prepared. It’s in a good window.”

Louis Deletraz: “It’s good to be back on track and to test all the EVOs that Cadillac has been working on – a lot of hard work on their part – and it’s good to get the car out on the racetrack. The feeling was straightaway nice, easy to drive. I think it has consistency, which is a goal. We’ll keep learning. The more laps we can do, the more things we can try with this new aero mix. I’m grateful that we got it out on time and for the hard work of everyone. It is a new car with the goal of improving everything we could and so far the target has been achieved, I would say. I’ve had a lot of fun driving it and working with all the engineers at GM and Cadillac and WTR. And it’s exciting just a few months ahead of the Rolex 24.”

Colton Herta (119 laps): “2026 is going to be a big year for me. It’s going to be a lot of fun on the F1 side, on the IMSA side. Obviously, the goal stays the same and that is to win. We’ll be going full steam ahead for that. And will also be nice to come home since we’ll be spending so much time in Europe that it will be nice to come back to America and race cars here. It’s good to be back here with Wayne Taylor and new for me with the Cadillac. It’s exciting to be back here and it’s a fun car to drive and it sounds on the inside just as good on the inside as it does from the outside. These cars and this race are so much fun. Sports car racing is so different from all the racing I do, so I treasure my time here and feel fortunate to be able to do this again. There is still a lot for me to learn about the Cadillac, but I think it’s a good start. It’s great to have so many major manufacturers in a series like this and exciting to race against so many cars with different engine makes and models.”

