Hoosier Tire Reveals Hoosier Hero Class of 2026

Indianapolis, Ind. – December 11, 2025 – Hoosier Racing Tire revealed its class of 2026 Hoosier Heroes today at a special announcement during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis.

Launched in 2022, the Hoosier Hero program celebrates racers who live out Hoosier’s spirit of passion, pride, and success both on and off the track. This year’s process kicked off with fans nominating more than 400 racers over the summer. From there, the field was narrowed down to 25 finalists, who went through a combined fan, industry, and media vote. When voting wrapped up – with over 17,000 votes cast – the 2026 class was set.

Meet the 2026 Hoosier Heroes:

· Victoria Beaner – Pro Jr. Dragster, Micro Sprint, Pro Late Model

· Emily Billings – INEX Bandolero

· Vito Cancilla – Pro Late Model, Super Late Model, CARS Tour

· Joey Coulter – SMART Modified Tour, WHELEN Modified Tour

· Callum & Ryan Crowe – Sidecar, Isle of Man TT

· Jimmy Dale – Drag Racing

· Morgan Grosz – WISSOTA Late Model

· Andy Jankowiak – ARCA, Modifieds

· Ryan Kisner – MWEDT/Pro, Pro-AM

· Chris Morris – IMCA Modified

· Mitch Thomas – UMP Modified, Late Model

· Westin Workman – GR Cup North America

“The Hoosier Hero program is our way of celebrating the people who make racing what it is,” said Joerg Burfien, President & CEO, Hoosier Racing Tire. “The Class of 2026 reflects the heart of this community, its leaders, competitors, and mentors who have lifted the sport in meaningful ways. Their induction as Hoosier Heroes is not just a recognition of past success, but a tribute to the positive influence they’ve had on everyone around them.”

In addition to honoring active racers through the annual Hoosier Hero class, Hoosier also names a Hoosier Hero Legend each year. Presented alongside the Hero program, this distinction recognizes an individual whose influence and achievements have left a lasting mark on motorsports.

Frank Kimmel was named the 2026 Hoosier Hero Legend, honoring his extraordinary contribution to motorsports. Kimmel is the winningest driver in ARCA (Automobile Racing Club of America) history with 80 wins, 10 championship titles and over 10,000 laps completed across 191 races. His remarkable consistency, skill, and dedication to the sport have left an incredible mark on the racing community.

“Frank Kimmel has long embodied the spirit, excellence, and integrity that define a Hoosier Hero,” said Nic Moncher, Head of Marketing, Hoosier Tire. “His decades of achievement on and off the track have left an unmistakable mark on our sport and on the racing community. Being named a Hoosier Hero Legend in 2026 is not only a fitting honor, but a formal recognition of the standard he has set for competitors, teams, and fans alike. Frank’s legacy continues to influence every corner of the industry, and this distinction reflects the impact he’s made throughout an extraordinary career.”

The Hoosier Hero campaign will air on Racer+ as a 12-part series with each episode highlighting a different member of the 2026 class. Racer+ is a direct-to-consumer streaming app available on iOS, Android-connected devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and online at racerplus.com.

The Hoosier Hero class of 2026 will be sharing their stories throughout the week at the PRI Show on stage in the Hoosier Booth (Yellow Hall, Booth 3439) with longtime motorsports broadcast member Jim Tretow leading the conversations.

Follow Hoosier on social media @hoosiertire on Instagram, X, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn to learn more about the Hero program and help celebrate the newly minted class throughout the year.

Learn more about the 2026 Hoosier Heroes here.

For more information on Hoosier Tire or to find your nearest Hoosier Racing Tire distributor, visit hoosiertire.com.

TIRES DESIGNED FOR CHAMPIONS

Hoosier Racing Tire, the largest race tire manufacturer in the world, has continually promoted passion, pride, and success in the racing industry since 1957. Based in Plymouth, Ind. their state-of-the-art facility, including a fully integrated technology and R&D center, is solely dedicated to engineering, designing, supporting, and manufacturing the over 1,000 different types of racing and high-performance tires currently produced. Instilled with the heritage of champions, Hoosier utilizes a model sales and distribution network to deliver winning results globally. Hoosier Racing Tire is a 100% subsidiary of Continental AG.

Continental is a leading tire manufacturer and industry specialist that develops and produces sustainable, safe and convenient solutions for automotive manufacturers as well as industrial and end customers worldwide. Founded in 1871, the company generated sales of €39.7 billion in 2024 and currently employs around 95,000 people in 54 countries and markets.