RP Motorsports by Forte Racing Returns for 2026 Season in McLaren Trophy America

Team’s 2026 McLaren Trophy America Season Aims to Continue Driving Awareness and Support for Relapsing Polychondritis and Related Autoimmune Disease Research

Monrovia, California (Thursday, March 12, 2026) – Back for their second season in the McLaren Trophy America series, co-drivers Neil Langberg and Kevin Madsen are preparing to return to the cockpit of the No. 53 RP Motorsports by Forte Racing McLaren Artura Trophy Evo. The duo, along with team manager Jon Miller, Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation President David Bammert, and Forte Racing team owner Shane Seneviratne, are eager to continue their partnership with McLaren while growing awareness and accelerating research for relapsing polychondritis and other autoimmune diseases.

The 2026 McLaren Trophy America season kicks off later this month at Sonoma Raceway in Northern California, marking the start of another campaign for the Race for RP initiative and its growing collaboration with McLaren.

The inaugural North American season in 2025 proved to be a strong debut for both the championship and the Race for RP partnership. The collaboration delivered innovative fundraising initiatives alongside traditional auctions held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, United Kingdom. As the partnership continues to grow, additional opportunities to raise funds and expand awareness for autoimmune disease research are expected throughout the season.

The team has tested at both Miami and the Thermal Club in preparation for the upcoming season.

Driver Neil Langberg, co-founder of the Race for RP, looks forward to continuing the mission on track while building on the momentum from last season.

“The boys are back in town” in the #53 Race for Relapsing Polychondritis McLaren Artura Evo car,” Langberg said. “We are happy to once again partner with McLaren in the MTA series and maintain our fundraising campaign to drive awareness and accelerate research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Unlike race car drivers and teams, patients enduring a chronic disease do not get an off season. It’s a 24/7 proposition, and 1/5 Americans suffer from an autoimmune disease. This is why we race. Please join us back on track for 2026.”

Langberg will once again share driving duties with Kevin Madsen, who returns to the program with confidence following productive offseason preparation and testing with the team.

“I’m excited to kick off another McLaren Trophy America season with all the RP Motorsports by Forte team members,” Madsen said. “The team has grown. There have been good tests at Miami and Thermal. Neil has been cranking in strong, deliberate practice on the sim. Now it’s time to get out there and race for a cause – relapsing polychondritis.”

Behind the scenes, Forte Racing team manager Jon Miller will again oversee the team’s McLaren Trophy America effort, guided by the experience gained during the championship’s inaugural season.

“We’re thrilled to be back with RP Motorsports by Forte Racing, continuing another season of Race for RP’s partnership with McLaren for the McLaren Trophy America season,” Miller said. “Neil and Kevin are back behind the wheel of the iconic #53 entry looking for success in the Pro/Am and Papaya Cup ranks as we work to raise awareness and funding for relapsing polychondritis and other autoimmune disease research.”

The Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation continues to play a central role in the initiative, using the global platform of motorsports to help expand awareness and support groundbreaking research. David Bammert, President of the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation is excited for the continued partnership with McLaren for the upcoming season.

“We’re excited to once again partner with McLaren as we head into the 2026 McLaren Trophy America Series,” Bammert said. “McLaren’s dedication to mission-aligned initiatives strengthens the RP Foundation’s efforts to expand global awareness and advance groundbreaking research in RP and related autoimmune diseases. Every lap moves us closer to answers and ultimately, a cure.”

For Forte Racing team owner Shane Seneviratne, the Race for RP program represents the type of mission-driven partnership that embodies the spirit of motorsports while creating meaningful impact beyond the racetrack.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Race for RP and McLaren as we enter the 2026 McLaren Trophy America season. Programs like this demonstrate the true power of motorsports to bring people together around a meaningful cause. Neil, Kevin, and the entire team are passionate about using this platform to raise awareness and support critical research for relapsing polychondritis and other autoimmune diseases. We are excited to see what we can accomplish together both on and off the track this season.”

The No. 53 RP Motorsports by Forte Racing McLaren Artura Trophy Evo will compete throughout the 2026 McLaren Trophy America season with the goal of delivering strong results on track while continuing to grow the impact of the Race for RP initiative.

The 2026 McLaren Trophy America season kicks off with Rounds 1 & 2 at Sonoma Raceway March 27-29.

RP Motorsports by Forte Racing remains committed to using motorsports as a platform for change, combining elite competition with a mission to advance research and awareness for autoimmune diseases. Fans can follow the team’s progress and support the cause by visiting www.raceforrp.org and www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT RACE FOR RP

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competed in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, expanded by adding a single-car entry in

the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship. Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. The team will expand to a four-car McLaren Trophy America program for 2026 in addition to continuing their presence in the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

McLaren Trophy America Championship series’ second season will launch in March of 2026. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks including participating the the Formula 1 Miami GP in May.

2026 McLaren Trophy America Schedule:

Rounds 1 & 2: Sonoma Raceway, CA | March 27-29

Rounds 3 & 4: Miami Grand Prix. Miami, FL | May 1-3

Rounds 5 & 6: Road Atlanta, GA | June 12-14

Rounds 7 & 8: Road America, WI | August 27-30

Rounds 9 & 10: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN | October 8-10

ABOUT RELAPSING POLYCHONDRITIS

RP is a rare and degenerative autoimmune disease that primarily affects cartilage in the body, causing inflammation that can lead to severe complications. RP affects multiple organs, including the ears, nose, airways, joints, and even the heart and brain. Research is essential to improve care and treatment options for those living with RP.