David Agretelis – HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods 2025 Champion

David Agretelis Rides Career-Best Performance to the Vintage GT Championship in His 901 Shop 1972 No. 166 Porsche 911 S/T

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (December 14, 2025) – The only thing more consistent than the career-best performance winning driver David Agretelis delivered during the 2025 HSR season was the ever-present smile on his face. Agretelis enjoys the great competition and close camaraderie in HSR as much as anyone, and his endless positive energy certainly contributed to his HSR Classic Endurance Championship Vintage GT title in 2025 in his 901 Shop 1972 No. 66 Porsche 911 S/T.

“This was absolutely my most successful season with HSR to date,” Agretelis said. “One need only look at the results since my first race with HSR in 2017. I moved to HSR to explore the opportunity to race legendary tracks across the country. I was immediately inspired by the depth of competition and the camaraderie I found racing in Groups 3 and 5 across the board in the sprints, Sasco Sports Challenge, B.R.M Endurance Challenge the HSR Classics. I forged lasting relationships throughout the paddock with my competitors, receiving tips and encouragement from the legends along the way.”

After years of coming so close, Agretelis secured his first HSR Classic victory last March in the season-opening HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour presented by Mission Foods. He continued to roll throughout the HSR Classic Endurance Championship presented by Mission Foods season, winning in VGT again at the HSR Classic Watkins Glen Six Hour presented by Mission Foods and the series-ending HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour presented by Mission Foods in November.

“I joined the 901 Shop in 2022 and focused everything I had on the top step,” Agretelis said. “At 901, I not only found a winning team, but I found family for life. Everything came together in 2025 with an extraordinary run, thanks to my Crew Chief, Jeffrey Li and everybody at the 901 Shop.”

His lone non-victory still netted a podium VGT finish in the HSR Classic Road Atlanta presented by Mission Foods in September. With his three wins and podium showing, Agretelis produced one of the best race-finish records of the debut HSR Classic Endurance Championship presented by Mission Foods season.

“When I learned of the Mission Endurance Championship I was psyched,” Agretelis said. “I knew we had a chance, and when we won the overall at Sebring, and then again at Watkins Glen, our dream started to take shape. With my crew chief absent at Road Atlanta, we faltered but still finished on the podium. Daytona was ours to lose and we brought it home.”

Agretelis didn’t let up on his amazing season after the Daytona Classic Endurance finale. He went on to this month’s season-ending race at Sebring where another winning weekend and the season culminated with Agretelis being named Driver of the Year, an award many consider HSR’s most prestigious honor.

“The Classic Endurance championship was the culmination of 20 years of commitment and dedication to not just racing but winning,” Agretelis said. “Driver of the Year came as a total surprise, and I am humbled and proud to join my teammates and all HSR predecessors in this prestigious recognition. Together, the Endurance Championship and Driver of the Year represent the achievement of my racing lifetime.”

The 2026 HSR racing season starts right back at Sebring International Raceway this February 12- 15 with the HSR Sebring Pistons and Props presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network. The popular Pistons & Props event makes a race date swap next year with the HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour presented by Mission Foods, which returns to its traditional December date after one year running this past March the weekend before the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.

About HSR: An International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter X at @HSR_race and Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.