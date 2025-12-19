Want More Power Out of Your B58 Engine? It’s Time for a New Turbo System

The B58 engine. If you know, you know. The engine was designed by BMW and has appeared in several vehicles over the past decade, including several G-series BMW vehicles, the Toyota Supra, and the Ineos Grenadier. Variations of the platform are still in production.

Why has it made such an impact?

For many drivers, it comes down to customization. This straight-six engine rolls out of the factory turbocharged, but it’s a small turbocharger you may need to upgrade to meet your power and performance needs. You can replace it with an aftermarket B58 single turbo kit or a drop in upgrade it depending on your preferences.

Even in its unmodified, stock design, the B58 is a solid turbocharged engine that kicks out enough horsepower to impress any driver. Upgrade the turbo turbo, and you can drive your car the way it’s meant to be driven.

Why Make a B58 Turbo System Upgrade?

Many B58 owners want to unlock the power that the platform is engineered to deliver. They want to be pressed back into their seat as they set a new PR track time or enjoy the thrill of every winding curve as they cruise through the countryside.

Thanks to the popularity of this engine and the adaptability of the platform, these goals are achievable. You can find fabricators that offer B58 single turbo kits and upgrades, along with upgrades for other BMW-designed engines.

If you want an S58 turbo enhancement, an N54 turbo replacement, or an N55 turbo upgrade, you can find them and more. It’s a great time to be a BMW enthusiast.

What Can a Newly Fabricated B58 Turbo System Achieve?

Out of the factory, the B58 engine is turbocharged. This includes versions of the engine found in BMW vehicles and the Toyota A91 Supra. If it’s already turbocharged, you might wonder: why take the next step in installing an aftermarket turbo or turbo upgrade?

Simply put, you may want more power. The stock trap speed of a B58-powered vehicle can reach the neighborhood of 148 MPH. With an enhanced turbo? You might see potential trap speeds around 167 MPH or more.

Going from 60 to 130 MPH, stock can take 9.4 seconds. You could possibly see that drop as low as 6.8 seconds with a mild B58 turbo upgrade and drop that much lower with big turbo upgrades or a single turbo kit. Exact numbers can vary based on vehicle and conditions, but you get the idea. So, what do you have to do to achieve those kinds of numbers?

Consider a New B58 Top Mount Single Turbo Kit

Here’s where the B58 aftermarket shines. You can find a dedicated B58 top-mount single turbo kit with factory-controlled electronic wastegate tailored to your vehicle. This kit comes with everything you need for enhanced top-end gains.

A B58 single turbo kit is built around the turbo itself. It features expertly engineered and hand-fabricated parts. Search for parts fabricated in the USA, like a hand-fabricated 321 stainless steel manifold with billet flanges.

On top of that, you can choose a kit that skips the silicone couplers and utilizes heavy-duty clamps designed to hold up when pushed to extremes. These details aside, what about the turbo itself?

Choosing Your Turbocharger

One of the great things about any turbocharger kit, whether it’s a N55 turbo kit or a B58 turbo kit, is that you can choose the exact turbo you want. Get a PTE Next Gen 6670 with Mid-Frame T4 V-Band .81 turbine housing A/R.

Or go for the Garrett GXR 45-67 with Garrett V-Band 1.01 turbine housing A/R. It comes down to your needs as a driver and your budget. There are several compatible turbos on the market. Once you’ve chosen your turbo, it comes down to parting out the rest of the kit.

Kitting Out Your Upgrades

Specific parts in a B58 turbo kit can vary. The great thing about these kits is that you can fully customize them, not just the turbo or the turbine housing A/R. Opt for a new wastegate actuator (or send in your existing actuator for precalibration).

Another part of the kit is the downpipe. There are different styles to choose from, including factory style and race style. It’s a way to further enhance the performance of your new B58 turbo, with greater WHP refinements. This can even impact the sound of the turbo.

Do you want to Cerakote hot parts like the turbine housing, manifold, or downpipe? Go for it. Not only can you choose the color of the Cerakote, but choosing Cerakote in the first place can help lower temperatures in the engine bay as you put your turbo to the test.

You’ll find more options to choose from when parting out a B58 single turbo kit, but this gives you an idea of what to expect. If you browse options and aren’t sure where to start or what you need, reach out to the fab with questions.

It’s always better to be informed before making the purchase. One thing to keep in mind with these comprehensive kits is that they’re typically built to order. They’re customized for your specific needs. It’s something that can’t be canceled once the build process starts, so you want to get it right from the start.

Searching for a Simplified Way to Upgrade Your B58 Performance?

Just as there are all kinds of comprehensive turbo kits, there are turbocharger upgrades that take a more simplified approach to enhancing your vehicle’s performance. These span B58 turbo, S58 turbo, and N55 turbo upgrade options.

These are designed to upgrade your engine and existing turbo system in a more simplified way. Think of it as a “drop-in” and “bolt-on” option. You still get enhanced performance, but it’s less involved.

When it comes to the B58 turbo upgrade, you can explore options engineered for boosted performance that come complete with all the factory connections. The difference is that these aftermarket options refine the OEM design.

For example, an upgraded B58 turbo has a less restrictive inlet, an improved bearing housing, and a refined thrust design. It’s all about removing the known OEM design choices that hinder performance and replacing them with improvements that support performance.

What’s Your Next Step?

Do you want more power and enhanced performance out of your B58 engine? Your next step is simply deciding what kind of upgrade to make to your vehicle. If you’re already set on all the key features of your upgrade, you’re good to go.

You can also ensure the rest of your build is ready to handle the enhanced power output. With an N54, N55, or S55 engine, this includes a crank hub solution that doesn’t require drilling into the crankshaft for pins. Since the stock BMW crank hub for these engines can slip under higher load, RPM, and frequent shifts, search for a reliable N54, N55, or S55 crank hub that addresses the failure risk by improving the mechanical security of the timing interface.

But, again, if you aren’t sure where to start, reach out to the brand that designed and engineered your B58 turbo kit or upgrade. They can help ensure you get everything you need to achieve the performance you want.

Plus, if they offer installation services, you can take your vehicle directly to their shop and speak to a qualified technician who knows the system inside and out.

