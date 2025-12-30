House Fire Claims Life of Denny Hamlin’s Father; Mother Remains Hospitalized

Dennis Hamlin, father of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, died Sunday night at the age of 75 from injuries sustained in a house fire at the family’s home. Hamlin’s mother, Mary Lou, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services issued a press release stating that first responders were dispatched to the home in the Stanley community at 6:19 p.m. ET. They arrived eight minutes later and found the residence engulfed in flames. There were two occupants discovered outside the home who were transported to a nearby hospital.

Dennis Hamlin later died at the hospital. Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, was transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem, where officials said she is “actively being treated.”

Denny Hamlin’s parents were instrumental in helping him pursue his career in NASCAR. In 2006, he signed with Joe Gibbs Racing and has claimed 60 Cup Series wins with the team.

He dedicated his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to his father.

“He’s the one that got me into racing,” Hamlin said, “He just took me to a racetrack when I was 5 and then made all the sacrifices financially to keep me going. Sold everything they had. We almost lost our house a couple times, just tried to keep it all going. I’m glad he was able to see 60. That was super important to me.”

Due to extensive damage, the cause of the fire has not been determined as the investigation continues.