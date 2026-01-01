Miscellaneous
Photo by depositphotos at https://depositphotos.com/

Car Mats for Peugeot 308 from Evanta – perfect fit and interior protection

By SM
2 Minute Read

Every driver knows how difficult it is to keep the factory floor covering in perfect condition, especially in our climate. You get into the car and bring in sand, slush, or moisture on your shoes. If you are looking for a solution that will solve this problem once and for all, car mats for Peugeot 308 from our offer will be a bullseye.

At Evanta, we do not recognize half measures. When designing this set, we focused on precision. These are not universal mats that need to be cut or forced into place. The shape is perfectly reproduced to match the floor plate of your model. The effect? Dirt has no chance of getting underneath, and you gain peace of mind.

Daily use of a car is a challenge for materials. That is why we chose materials that cope well with water, snow, and typical road dirt. Cleaning? It is a matter of a moment. Usually, it is enough to shake them out or rinse them with water at a touchless car wash to make them look like they are new again.

Many drivers complain about the irritating rubber smell in cheap replacements. With us, you will not experience this. We use odorless materials, so the air in the cabin remains fresh, which is crucial for the comfort of passengers and children. We also remember about safety. There is nothing worse than a mat sliding under the pedals while driving. Our products have dedicated mountings that stabilize the whole set. The driver’s mat always stays where it should be, giving you complete control over the vehicle. Car Mats for Peugeot 308 – comfort and style every day

Your Peugeot 308 stands out with great design, so the interior accessories cannot fall short of this standard. Functionality is one thing, but aesthetics are equally important to us. By choosing mats for Peugeot 308 from Evanta, you invest in the appearance of the cabin. Black, carefully finished mats add elegance to the interior and make the whole look neat and modern.

This is a purchase that has been made for many years. The material is resistant to abrasion, which is especially important in places where you rest your heel while operating the gas and brake. Even with intensive driving, our mats retain their properties.

What do you gain by choosing this product?

  • Certainty and durability: material that does not wear through after one season.
  • Aesthetics: fitting to the interior lines that pleases the eye.
  • Weather resistance: they do not harden in frost and do not soften in heat.
  • Simple handling: quick installation and removal that makes vacuuming easier.

Do not wait until the original floor gets damaged, because its cleaning can be costly. We offer fast order processing, so your car can be protected almost immediately. Choose proven mats for Peugeot 308 and take care of your car interior today!

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
How Long Is Food Safe After Sitting in a Parked Car in Florida

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR mourns the tragic loss of Greg Biffle and his family
01:58
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

House Fire Claims Life of Denny Hamlin’s Father; Mother Remains Hospitalized

Angie Campbell -
Dennis Hamlin, father of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, died Sunday night at the age of 75 from injuries sustained in a house fire at the family’s home.
Read more

Hettinger Racing To Compete Fulltime in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Official Release -
Hettinger Racing will compete fulltime in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026.
Read more

Hoosier Named Tire Supplier for ARCA Menards Series

Official Release -
Hoosier Racing Tire has furthered its commitment to the ARCA Menards Series and will continue as the series’ exclusive tire supplier in 2026.
Read more

The Best Time of Day to Play Slots (According to Reddit Users)

SM -
Instead of hunting for a secret winning hour, most advice focuses on timing that fits a healthy routine.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category