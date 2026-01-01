Car Mats for Peugeot 308 from Evanta – perfect fit and interior protection

Every driver knows how difficult it is to keep the factory floor covering in perfect condition, especially in our climate. You get into the car and bring in sand, slush, or moisture on your shoes. If you are looking for a solution that will solve this problem once and for all, car mats for Peugeot 308 from our offer will be a bullseye.

At Evanta, we do not recognize half measures. When designing this set, we focused on precision. These are not universal mats that need to be cut or forced into place. The shape is perfectly reproduced to match the floor plate of your model. The effect? Dirt has no chance of getting underneath, and you gain peace of mind.

Daily use of a car is a challenge for materials. That is why we chose materials that cope well with water, snow, and typical road dirt. Cleaning? It is a matter of a moment. Usually, it is enough to shake them out or rinse them with water at a touchless car wash to make them look like they are new again.

Many drivers complain about the irritating rubber smell in cheap replacements. With us, you will not experience this. We use odorless materials, so the air in the cabin remains fresh, which is crucial for the comfort of passengers and children. We also remember about safety. There is nothing worse than a mat sliding under the pedals while driving. Our products have dedicated mountings that stabilize the whole set. The driver’s mat always stays where it should be, giving you complete control over the vehicle. Car Mats for Peugeot 308 – comfort and style every day

Your Peugeot 308 stands out with great design, so the interior accessories cannot fall short of this standard. Functionality is one thing, but aesthetics are equally important to us. By choosing mats for Peugeot 308 from Evanta, you invest in the appearance of the cabin. Black, carefully finished mats add elegance to the interior and make the whole look neat and modern.

This is a purchase that has been made for many years. The material is resistant to abrasion, which is especially important in places where you rest your heel while operating the gas and brake. Even with intensive driving, our mats retain their properties.

What do you gain by choosing this product?

Certainty and durability: material that does not wear through after one season.

Aesthetics: fitting to the interior lines that pleases the eye.

Weather resistance: they do not harden in frost and do not soften in heat.

Simple handling: quick installation and removal that makes vacuuming easier.

Do not wait until the original floor gets damaged, because its cleaning can be costly. We offer fast order processing, so your car can be protected almost immediately. Choose proven mats for Peugeot 308 and take care of your car interior today!