Are there Crypto Betting bonuses for racing?

By SM
2 Minute Read

Many people see horse racing and betting as synonymous, but not Speedway and betting. And while it’s true that in some states it may not be as common, or even allowed, in many it is. Across the pond in the UK, people place kiosk bets in between races with a similar enthusiasm as the horses. 

It then begs the question that, during the rise of crypto betting, are there options for racing? The truth is that while you may not see “Free Bet for the Daytona 500” plastered on the homepage like you do at traditional sportsbooks, there are some options.

Are there crypto betting bonuses for speedway?

With traditional sportsbooks, you can often find a small free bet for a specific race. In crypto betting, the bonuses tend to be a little broader – but this can make them bigger, too. Sites like Cloudbet and Betpanda don’t typically limit their welcome offers to just slots or football. Instead, you have the choice of where to use them to hit wagering requirements, and racing is among the options.

Cloudbet is what many think of in this space because they have offered crypto betting on racing since 2021. Betpanda is another option that has a safety net that every racing fan can appreciate: it has a 10% weekly cashback.

Perhaps the most exciting entrant right now for racing bettors is Razed. Razed casino offers promo codes without deposit – they’re a generalist in that they offer both a crypto casino and a sportsbook, but their infrastructure is tuned well for the speed of modern racing.

Razed stands out with its VIP Transfer Program. If you have built up high-status loyalty at another bookmaker, Razed will often match your status. The thing with Speedway bettors and those that love the horses, they’re habitual bettors, and this instant loyalty transfer is a huge deal. It means accessing higher betting limits, dedicated hosts, and better rakeback deals.

So, while there is a lack of direct racing bonuses, there are broader bonuses that can be leveraged with racing.

Roll out shiny crypto bonuses

Many move to crypto betting for its speed and anonymity. It’s a fairly frictionless experience if you’re used to dealing with crypto wallets and sending to new addresses. Especially Bitcoin, which is commonly accepted. Otherwise, it could be a bit slower the first time around.

Then there’s the rollout of shiny bonuses, which have a lower barrier to entry than ever before. “Shiny” here refers to the high-percentage match bonuses (often 100% to 200%). While you want to be careful of crypto sites that offer huge amounts to grab attention, sites like Razed use fairly modest bonuses with clear T&Cs rather than outlandish promises.

The lack of heavy KYC at the deposit stage for many crypto-first sites aligns perfectly with the “shiny” and fast nature of this new economy.

If the NASCAR season is a bit slow, your crypto bankroll doesn’t have to sit idle, of course. Shiny bonuses are versatile, and you could use these funds on other markets like horse racing, which is almost 24/7. 

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

