SHERCO US TO BRING IN A LIMITED NUMBER OF XTREM MODELS

Limited-production Xtrem Edition brings factory-level components and styling directly to U.S. riders

Bono, AR – Sherco US is proud to announce the arrival of an extremely limited number of the Sherco Xtrem Edition motorcycles for the U.S. market. Built to mirror the machines ridden by the official Sherco Factory Team, the Xtrem Edition represents the highest level of performance, durability, and exclusivity ever offered.

Designed for riders who demand uncompromising capability in the most extreme terrain, the Xtrem Edition comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of premium components and factory-inspired upgrades, including:

Xtrem graphics kit identical to the official Sherco Factory Team motorcycles

Akrapovič silencer

Carbon front brake disc guard

AXP radiator guards

AXP Extreme skid plate with linkage protection

Front and rear traction straps

SCAR handlebars

CNC reinforced rear brake disc guard

Reinforced AXP chain guide with aluminum guard

CNC-machined, blue anodized front and rear quick-release axles

Blue Polisport clutch and ignition cover protectors

Footrests machined from a single block, in anthracite colorway

Superlight steel crown

“This is not a graphics package or a cosmetic upgrade,” said Keith Obermeyer, National Sales Manager. “The Xtrem Edition is a purpose-built machine, outfitted with the same type of equipment the factory riders rely on. Availability is intentionally limited, making this one of the most exclusive Sherco models ever offered in the United States,” concluded Obermeyer.

Interested riders are encouraged to contact their authorized Sherco dealer promptly for availability and ordering information.

For more information about Sherco motorcycles and the full range of Trials and Enduro models, visit sherco.us.

About Sherco United States

Sherco United States is the exclusive importer and distributor of Sherco motorcycles in the U.S., supporting a nationwide dealer network and a growing community of riders and racers. Sherco is globally recognized for its championship-winning Trials and Enduro platforms, technical innovation, and commitment to performance. Sherco United States provides sales, service, parts support, and brand development to ensure riders have the best experience possible.