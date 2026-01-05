Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Miscellaneous
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop

SHERCO US TO BRING IN A LIMITED NUMBER OF XTREM MODELS

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Limited-production Xtrem Edition brings factory-level components and styling directly to U.S. riders

Bono, AR – Sherco US is proud to announce the arrival of an extremely limited number of the Sherco Xtrem Edition motorcycles for the U.S. market. Built to mirror the machines ridden by the official Sherco Factory Team, the Xtrem Edition represents the highest level of performance, durability, and exclusivity ever offered.

Designed for riders who demand uncompromising capability in the most extreme terrain, the Xtrem Edition comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of premium components and factory-inspired upgrades, including:

  • Xtrem graphics kit identical to the official Sherco Factory Team motorcycles
  • Akrapovič silencer
  • Carbon front brake disc guard
  • AXP radiator guards
  • AXP Extreme skid plate with linkage protection
  • Front and rear traction straps
  • SCAR handlebars
  • CNC reinforced rear brake disc guard
  • Reinforced AXP chain guide with aluminum guard
  • CNC-machined, blue anodized front and rear quick-release axles
  • Blue Polisport clutch and ignition cover protectors
  • Footrests machined from a single block, in anthracite colorway
  • Superlight steel crown

“This is not a graphics package or a cosmetic upgrade,” said Keith Obermeyer, National Sales Manager. “The Xtrem Edition is a purpose-built machine, outfitted with the same type of equipment the factory riders rely on. Availability is intentionally limited, making this one of the most exclusive Sherco models ever offered in the United States,” concluded Obermeyer.

Interested riders are encouraged to contact their authorized Sherco dealer promptly for availability and ordering information.

For more information about Sherco motorcycles and the full range of Trials and Enduro models, visit sherco.us.

About Sherco United States

Sherco United States is the exclusive importer and distributor of Sherco motorcycles in the U.S., supporting a nationwide dealer network and a growing community of riders and racers. Sherco is globally recognized for its championship-winning Trials and Enduro platforms, technical innovation, and commitment to performance. Sherco United States provides sales, service, parts support, and brand development to ensure riders have the best experience possible.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Renting a Lamborghini in Phoenix: Everything You Need to Know
Next article
Why Does My New Screen Look Different? Understanding LCD vs. OLED Quality in iPhone Repair

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR mourns the tragic loss of Greg Biffle and his family
01:58
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Zeigler Automotive Returns to Spire Motorsports for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Campaign

Official Release -
Zeigler Automotive Group, one of the largest privately-owned automotive dealer groups in the United States, will return to Spire Motorsports to partner with Michigan native and 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Carson Hocevar for multiple races in 2026.
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COMPETITION CHANGES AND EXECUTIVE ROLE

Official Release -
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced a key competition department update as veteran crew chief Justin Alexander will assume the role of crew chief for the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE with Erik Jones effective immediately.
Read more

Alex Labbé Joins SS-GreenLight Racing as the Road Course Ringer of the No. 0...

Official Release -
SS-GreenLight Racing is happy to announce that veteran driver Alex Labbe will return to the organization for all of the Road Course events for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.
Read more

ARCA Menards Series Names 2026 Road to Daytona Participants

Official Release -
Several grass roots champions and rookies of the year will make their first laps at Daytona International Speedway during the ARCA Menards Series “Road to Daytona” program at the series’ annual pre-race practice on January 9 and 10.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category