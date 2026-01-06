Steve Phelps to Step Away from NASCAR

No Successor to be Named, No Additional Leadership Changes Announced

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 6, 2026) – NASCAR today announced that Steve Phelps has made the personal decision to step away from the company and his role as Commissioner of America’s top motorsport. Phelps, who joined NASCAR in 2005, will transition out of the company by the end of the month leaving a legacy of leadership and a strategic vision that delivered significant growth and lasting innovation, championed equity and social justice initiatives, and created industry-wide opportunities for all stakeholders.

“As a lifelong race fan, it gives me immense pride to have served as NASCAR’s first Commissioner and to lead our great sport through so many incredible challenges, opportunities and firsts over my 20 years,” said Steve Phelps. “Our sport is built on the passion of our fans, the dedication of our teams and partners, and the commitment of our wonderful employees. It has been an honor to help synthesize the enthusiasm of long-standing NASCAR stakeholders with that of new entrants to our ecosystem, such as media partners, auto manufacturers, track operators, and incredible racing talent. As I embark on new pursuits in sports and other industries, I want to thank the many colleagues, friends, and especially the fans that have played such an important and motivational role in my career. Words cannot fully convey the deep appreciation I have for this life-changing experience, for the trust of the France family, and for having a place in NASCAR’s amazing history.”

Under Phelps’s leadership, the sport has transformed its annual schedule with extraordinary new events and ‘bucket list’ fan experiences, reshaped its strategic vision, expanded its international footprint, secured long-term media rights and charter agreements, and assembled a world-class leadership team focused on building the future of stock car racing with fan experience at its core. Among his most important priorities has been welcoming all fans into NASCAR. His other achievements include the integration of NASCAR’s landmark merger with ISC, launching the record-setting Next Gen race car in 2022 – only the 7th new vehicle in the sport’s history, and many other accomplishments that position the sport for continued success.

“Steve will forever be remembered as one of NASCAR’s most impactful leaders,” said NASCAR Chairman and CEO, Jim France. “For decades he has worked tirelessly to thrill fans, support teams and execute a vision for the sport that has treated us all to some of the greatest moments in our nearly 80-year history. It’s been an honor to work alongside him in achieving the impossible like being the first sport to return during Covid, or in delivering the unimaginable by launching new races in the LA Memorial Coliseum and NASCAR’s first-ever street race in downtown Chicago. Steve leaves NASCAR with a transformative legacy of innovation and collaboration with an unrelenting growth mindset.”

“Over his two decades at NASCAR, Steve has balanced strong leadership and a consistent pursuit of excellence with a sincere commitment to our fans,” said NASCAR Executive Vice Chair, Lesa France Kennedy. “He has helped to bring fans some of the best, most unforgettable moments in our history, and most importantly, he’s laid an incredible foundation for continued growth and success for the entire sport. A true consensus builder and passionate advocate, we thank Steve for bringing his intelligence, integrity and love of racing to this sport each and every day. While his career may take him elsewhere, he’ll always have a place in our NASCAR family.”

NASCAR has not announced any additional leadership or personnel changes as Phelps’s departure comes during a time of stability with an exceptional leadership team in place that ensures the continuity of NASCAR’s strategic vision and critical execution. There are no immediate plans to replace the Commissioner role or to seek outside leadership as the administration of his responsibilities will be delegated internally through NASCAR’s President and executive leadership team.

About Steve Phelps

Steve Phelps was appointed Commissioner of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR), North America’s leading motorsport, in March 2025. As the first to hold this position, he was responsible for oversight of all NASCAR operations, as well as the International Motorsports Association (IMSA) and all 15 NASCAR-owned or operated racetracks.

Under his leadership, NASCAR transformed its business with a focus on delivering the best racing in the world, providing outstanding entertainment experiences, and building a global community of fans. Phelps also delivered landmark broadcast rights agreements with FOX, NBC, Amazon’s Prime Video, TNT Sports and The CW that began with the 2025 season.

In 2019, Phelps led NASCAR’s historic merger with International Speedway Corporation (ISC), integrating its operations into one unified company. The following year, he guided NASCAR through its most challenging and unprecedented season when NASCAR swiftly implemented COVID-19 safety protocols to become the first sport to return to competition, the first to safely welcome fans, and first to complete a full-season. NASCAR also introduced sweeping changes across the sport – efforts that led to a surge of new fans, partners and race team ownership. In recognition of that success, NASCAR earned Sports Business Journal’s coveted ‘League of the Year’ award in 2021.

In December of 2025, Phelps was honored with the March of Dimes Corporate Leadership Award and recognized by Sports Business Journal among the Influence 125, which highlights the most influential sports business figures of the past quarter-century. Phelps joined NASCAR as Vice President of Corporate Marketing in 2005 and was named Chief Marketing Officer the next year. He was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in April 2018 before transitioning to becoming the sport’s fifth President in September 2018.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.