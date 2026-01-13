NASCAR Cup Series drivers react to new Chase playoff format

Following NASCAR’s announcement of the new Chase Playoff format, several former and current drivers came forward in support of the new system. The revised puts more emphasis on consistency throughout the regular season and is points-based.

Hall of Fame drivers Mark Martin nd Dale Earnhardt Jr. were among the first to endorse it.

“Everyone wins with this format,” Martin said. “Everyone. The fans win. They were heard. They win. The drivers, the teams win. NASCAR wins. Everybody wins.”

“I think that this is the most perfect compromise that you could ever ask for. It’s going to require our 2026 champion to be lightning fast and incredibly consistent, and that’s what we can all get behind. I’m really excited.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Martin continued. “And I just appeal to all the race fans, but especially the classic fans who say to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore.’ I say we need you. Come on back. We’re headed in the right direction. Come back and join with us, and we’ll keep making progress.”

“It makes it simpler for our fans to follow.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said “I’m a fan of the sport, and now I’m compelled to plug in every single week because I know there’s a long-form objective for my driver to accomplish to be able to give himself the opportunity to win the championship.

“And so even though my driver may have success early on in the season, it does not assure him success in the postseason. So with the way that they’re going to stack the bonus points and everything else, it’s critical that these drivers have success every single week.

“Every single race, every single lap will have more importance. I think that’s fun for the driver to have a more clear objective now to get to the championship and easier for our fans to follow.”

“Proud of the change. Proud of everybody being able to come together. There’s a lot of folks that deserve a lot of credit for this, so let’s celebrate it because I think this is a good step for us. And I think there’ll be some extremely exciting moments throughout the year, and whoever ends up coming out on top, let’s celebrate who won a little more and complain a little less.”

Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, emphasized the “purity” of the revised format. “Sometimes we all get grief about over-aggressiveness. Sometimes you get put in these situations where it’s a win-and-move-on type scenario. It’s going to clean up a lot of the racing and get back to the purity side of it, to where it is a little bit more of the beautiful art form I grew up loving.

“I am a huge fan of it. I appreciate NASCAR for listening. It’s just fun to be a part of it. I look forward to next year, and consistency is going to be a massive part of it. I don’t think you’re going to get guys who get out and say, “good points day.” It’s still going to be winning as a huge product of it because of the increase in the winner’s points (from 40 to 55). I hope everyone is as excited as we all are to be a part of it.”

Chase Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, described it as a “great piece of middle ground” and said he’s “genuinely proud to be a part of it, proud of the change. It’s a great compromise. I’m looking forward to not talking about it and talking more about the racing, and celebrate whoever wins it at the end of the day. Because we should talk more about the champion and the job he or she and their team have done, rather than complain about the format.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to competition with the pre-season Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 1.