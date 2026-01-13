STAK Auto Lifts and Racing America Team Up for 2026

CHARLOTTE (January 13, 2026) – STAK Auto Lifts was announced as the newest corporate partner to join the Racing America family. Serving as the “Official Commercial and Residential Car Lift” of Racing America, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, International GT (IGT), Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) and Ligier Junior Formula Championship (Ligier JFC), STAK Auto Lifts will kick off their partnership during the 2026 race season.

STAK Auto Lifts is a part of the Marc Julien Group, headquartered in Delray Beach, Fla., and owned by IGT racer Marc Julien. A custom-home builder since 2008, Marc Julien has nearly two decades of insight into the challenges homeowners face and the importance of creating a home that matches their vision. With Marc Julien Homes as the core brand, he’s since founded several other businesses that are united by a common theme: A passionate commitment to creating truly stunning homes with powerful energy and sustainable construction.

Among his brands, STAK Auto Lifts was built from the ground up, developing equipment that solves the real frustrations of real car lovers. Specializing in custom garage lift systems built around each customer’s unique space, STAK Auto Lifts offers a variety of styles—one post, two post and four post, hydraulic car lifts and more—to provide the perfect home garage or dealership setup for vehicle storage, maintenance, long-term parking and multi-car stacking.

With a racer at the helm of the company, STAK Auto Lifts will not only use Racing America events to showcase its products, but also celebrate and reward the drivers performing at their peak. From the STAK Fastest Lap awarded at each IGT race weekend, to a four-post short-wide lift awarded to series champions across several Racing America divisions, STAK Auto Lifts will also amplify drivers’ stories with racer profiles and the ‘STAK Elevate Your Game’ segment, both airing during Racing America’s live streams.

“On behalf of the entire Racing America organization, we are excited about this announcement of STAK Auto Lifts joining all of our series for the 2026 season,” said Scott Duncan, Chief Partnership Officer of Racing America. “This addition not only benefits the race series, but also rewards our teams and drivers with amazing prizes—a four-post lift for each of our top series winners. We look forward to seeing STAK Auto Lifts at our February season-opener at Sebring International Raceway, and all throughout the year until our season ends at Circuit of The Americas in November.”

“At STAK, we are dedicated to providing a one-of-a-kind premium lift experience for our customers,” said Marc Julien, founder of STAK Auto Lift. “Partnering with Racing America, an organization celebrated for crafting unforgettable racing experiences for both competitors and fans, aligns perfectly with our values. We are thrilled to join their racing community and look forward to expanding our involvement as our brand continues to grow and thrive.”

Racing America kicks off its 2026 season with the first of its 17 races at Sebring International Raceway, February 26-March 1.