When the Unexpected Happens: A Gearhead’s Guide to Navigating Post-Accident Steps

Gearheads and car lovers hate driving like they’re going to get into an accident.

Don’t get us wrong… no one walks into the driver’s seat thinking today is the day I get into an accident.

But here’s the truth…

Accidents happen everywhere and every day. Whether we like it or not.

So when it happens to you, what do you do? Complete and utter panic. Confusion.

When really…

YOU DON’T HAVE TO PANIC.

If you know what to do after an accident, you can save yourself a headache down the road and protect yourself.

Both health-wise and money-wise.

That’s where we come in.

We’re going to walk you through every single thing there is to know about what to do after a car accident.

So whether you’ve been in one already or want to know what to do should you ever be in one, read on!

Table of Contents

Why Post-Accident Steps are Important Steps to Take After a Car Accident Document Everything When to Seek Professional Help Insurance Companies Wrapping It All Up FAQ

Why Post-Accident Steps are Important

In the event of a car accident, every second counts.

The steps you take during those first couple of hours can determine whether you have a strong case going forward or not. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that over 39,000 people died in traffic crashes in 2024.

That’s 39,345 too many.

But for every fatal accident, there are millions more where individuals suffer injuries or property damage that they need to seek compensation for. The problem is that most drivers aren’t educated about what to do after an accident occurs.

Here’s the important stuff…

Taking the right steps after an accident will set you up for success should you need to file a claim or hire an attorney at a later date. If you need legal assistance for car accident victims, you’ll want all of your ducks in a row.

Neglecting to follow these steps could cost you money.

Steps to Take After a Car Accident

As we said before, safety first. If you got into an accident, check to see if anyone was injured. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

If anyone is hurt, call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to move anyone that’s injured unless there is an immediate danger like fire. You don’t want to make the injury worse.

Now that we got that out of the way. Here’s what you need to do:

Move to a safe location. If your car can still be driven, drive it to the side of the road. You don’t want to be blocking traffic or causing another accident.

If your car can still be driven, drive it to the side of the road. You don’t want to be blocking traffic or causing another accident. Turn your hazards on. You want to alert other drivers that there’s been an accident.

You want to alert other drivers that there’s been an accident. Call the police. Even if it was a minor accident, you want a police report.

Even if it was a minor accident, you want a police report. Collect everyone’s info. This includes names, phone numbers, insurance information, license plate number, the works.

Read that last bullet point again.

Do NOT try to settle this on your own without a police report.

Insurance companies and lawyers will want to see an official police report before proceeding with your case.

If there is no police report, it will be your word against the other party. And that won’t go in your favor.

Document Everything

Did you know that the most important evidence is the evidence you can gather on the scene of the accident?

This is why you should document everything before you leave.

Take out your phone and start snapping those photos:

All angles of damage to the vehicles involved

Pictures of the accident itself. Road conditions, traffic signs, anything you feel is important to note.

Take pictures of any injuries you or passengers may have sustained.

Take screenshots of the weather at the time of the accident.

Now take a look at your phone…

You should have taken notes as well. Writing down how the accident happened while its fresh in your mind is key.

Your documentation will be used no matter what you decide to do after the accident.

Whether you’re filing an insurance claim or going to court, you need proof.

And that proof starts with your documentation.

When to Seek Professional Help

Listen, we get it…

Not every car accident is going to require a team of attorneys on your side. But you should seek professional help if:

You sustained serious injuries that require medical attention.

You were involved in an accident with an under insured or uninsured driver

There is a dispute as to who was at fault for the accident

You’re insurance company is trying to low-ball you

Your claim involves more than one vehicle/party

Hey, here’s a secret…

Insurance companies have one job and that’s to save themselves as much money as possible when you file a claim.

You’re going up against a team of experts that know how to minimize payouts.

Hiring professional services can relieve you of all the heavy lifting when it comes to negotiating with insurance companies and filing your claim.

According to Insurance Information Institute, bodily injury claims are an insurance companies largest expense.

Don’t be intimidated by car accident claims.

Allow experts to work for you.

Insurance Companies

Alright, now we’re going into the nasty stuff.

Insurance companies can be tricky.

They act like your best friend during this process. They may ask you questions, and you answer. They pretend to feel sorry for your situation.

But do you know what they’re doing?

Thinking of ways to save their company money by lowballing you.

Let’s go over a few things you should do when dealing with insurance companies.

Make sure that you report the accident. Most policies require you to notify them within a certain time period.

Most policies require you to notify them within a certain time period. Only provide facts. Don’t speculate on who was at fault or what injuries you may have sustained.

Don’t speculate on who was at fault or what injuries you may have sustained. Do not accept the first settlement offer. Insurance companies always low-ball their first offer.

Insurance companies always low-ball their first offer. Get everything in writing. This does not include any phone calls. Make sure any agreements you come to are provided to you in writing.

This does not include any phone calls. Make sure any agreements you come to are provided to you in writing. Read your insurance policy. Know EXACTLY what you’re covered for before you talk to anyone.

Bonus crap we don’t want you to do…

Signing any documents you don’t understand. You should always take your time when reading over anything an insurance company provides you. You don’t want to sign your rights away to an insurance settlement.

Wrapping It All Up

Accidents are a scary situation for anyone to be placed in.

But if you know what to do after an accident occurs, you can make life easier for yourself.

Here’s your quick recap:

Safety first, always.

Document, document, DOCUMENT

File a police report

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Insurance companies are your enemy

Hopefully you already know these steps, but if you didn’t…

You never know. It could save your life someday.

FAQ

How long do I have to file a claim?

Typically, you have 24-72 hours to notify your insurance company of an accident. State laws vary when it comes to how long you have to file a claim, so review your policy.

Should I admit fault?

No. Even if you feel like you were at fault, unless you’re 100% sure leave it to the professionals to investigate.

What if the other driver was uninsured?

You may be covered under your uninsured motorist policy. Seek professional help and they can help you determine your best course of action.