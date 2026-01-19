Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Other Series PR
Mack Leopard (right) is interview by FloRacing's Matthew Dillner after his amazing alphabet soup run Saturday at the Chili Bowl.
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop

Mack Leopard resets Chili Bowl record books with incredible alphabet soup run

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

TULSA, Oklahoma (Jan. 19, 2026) – Mack Leopard rewrote the Chili Bowl Nationals record books on Saturday afternoon inside the SageNet Center.

Driving for Chase McDermand Racing, the 16-year-old from Beavercreek, Ohio, set a trio of new records during his maiden Chili Bowl adventure and, in doing so, captivated fans inside the SageNet Center for the better part of six hours.

Leopard’s Chili Bowl got off to a rough start Monday when he had a mechanical issue in his heat race. Things didn’t get any better in his C Main later in the night, when he was collected in an incident not of his making.

“In my heat I think we had a fuel issue with the fuel tank and it just wasn’t cycling really well,” Leopard explained. “In the C Main I started 10th and I got bottled up with guys in the back and I had nowhere to go and I bent two of my shocks.”

That meant the Chili Bowl rookie would be forced to start championship Saturday in an N Main during the dreaded alphabet soup. Some would have been disappointed, but Leopard turned it into an opportunity.

Starting mid-morning, Leopard took to the temporary quarter-mile dirt oval and started making moves. He scored wins in the N Main, M Main, J Main and I Main as he stormed his way past car after car to advance through the alphabet soup.

His run, which lasted roughly six hours, finally ended when he finished ninth in an F Main.

“To be honest, I wasn’t really thinking about how far I could get or how many cars I could pass,” Leopard said. “I was just going to drive my butt off and do whatever I could do to keep going.”

By the time Leopard was finished, he set new records for most features won on championship Saturday with four, most positions gained during championship Saturday with 73 and tied Darin Naida for most features competed in on championship Saturday with nine.

“It’s pretty sweet, especially for my first time being here,” Leopard said. “I think I just got super lucky, unlucky then lucky. I just don’t know what to say. What an incredible day.”

In addition to resetting the Chili Bowl record books, Leopard was awarded the K-Bucks Christopher’s Outstanding Performance Award in Memory of Big Al for his incredible Saturday performance. The award also came with a cash prize of more than $3,000.

“I need to thank Chase McDermand. We had a rough start but at the end, what a killer job. Chase McDermand and the whole crew, they did a phenomenal job getting my car ready for every race,” Leopard said. “I also want to thank Joe’s Landscaping, my mom and dad and my entire family, Champion Equipment, Maximum Restoration, Duncan Oil, Miami Valley Concrete and MPM Marketing for their support.”

About McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing (MPM) focuses on assisting up-and-coming race car drivers with career advancement and promotion. McCallister Precision Marketing helps drivers build confidence in front of and behind the camera, giving them the tools they need to advance to the next level. The company also provides companies with a strategic plan for their sales, marketing and promotional needs. We believe in building positive relationships with our clients so that we may provide them with the most professional, yet personal guidance they need, in order to achieve their racing goals. Our clients include race car drivers, race team owners, companies and racing series’. We also work closely with charities and charity events. For more information on McCallister Precision Marketing, visit www.MarketWithMPM.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Robby and Max Gordon Team Up to Win 2026 Parker 400 Unlimited Race
Next article
RAFA Racing Team extends VP Racing SportsCar Challenge dominance at Daytona

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
North Wilkesboro Pre-Season Testing
02:25
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Rush Truck Centers Continues Partnership with Front Row Motorsports for 2026 Season

Official Release -
Rush Truck Centers, which partnered with Noah Gragson following his move to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in 2025, will continue its relationship with both Gragson and FRM for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Read more

Racing to End Alzheimer’s scores podium finishes at the Roar Before the Rolex 24

Official Release -
Overall podium finish and two Bronze class victories in the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, with promising pace in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge testing
Read more

Renowned Sportscaster Allen Bestwick Named Lead Commentator for Trans Am Series Broadcasts for 60th-Anniversary...

Official Release -
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is thrilled to announce that award-winning veteran sportscaster Allen Bestwick will serve as lead commentator for Trans Am broadcasts in 2026.
Read more

PT Autosport Racer Max Stallone ready for Daytona debut

Official Release -
Max Stallone is set for his Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by Michelin debut at the legendary Daytona International Speedway – the doubleheader staged as part of the 64th Rolex 24 at Daytona weekend.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category