RAFA Racing Team set for Daytona launch with Riize partnership and confident Roar showing

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (January 21, 2026) – RAFA Racing Team heads into the opening round of the 2026 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season carrying momentum from a productive Roar Before the Rolex 24 test and the backing of a new performance-driven partner, confirming Riize as its Official Oral Strips partner for the season-opening event at the Daytona International Speedway.

The announcement follows several encouraging days on track at Daytona, where RAFA Racing Team drivers Kiko Porto and Varun Choksey completed their first extended Michelin Pilot Challenge running together in the team’s Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2.

Riize is a performance wellness brand specializing in fast-acting oral dissolving strips designed to deliver benefits like energy, focus, and recovery without pills or water.

Using oral-strip technology, Riize products dissolve quickly on the tongue for rapid absorption and on-the-go convenience, making them well-suited to high-performance environments like motorsport.

The brand focuses on clean formulations and practical, easy-to-use solutions that support mental sharpness and race-weekend demands.

Riize branding will feature on the No.12 Toyota throughout this weekend – aligning the brand with RAFA Racing Team’s emphasis on preparation, focus, and performance under pressure.

“We created Riize to deliver clean, on-demand performance across energy, focus, and recovery,” said Yasser Almuaala, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer.

“RAFA Racing Team operates with the same high-performance, no-nonsense mindset, creating a strong alignment between our brands.”

Porto, coming off a strong Roar showing, was quick to underline how positively the new driver pairing has come together and how aligned the feedback has been inside the car.

“After last weekend’s test. I’m very excited about racing in Michelin Pilot Challenge this year with Varun,” Porto said.

“He is definitely a very good driver. I really like the way he goes into the details on the setup of the car. That’s something I really value. It’s definitely a good guy to have beside me.

“We agree on most of the changes we do to the car, which makes everything work really well. “These were our first three days working together, and honestly, I’m super excited for next week already.”

The extended Roar format also allowed Porto and the RAFA Racing Team engineers to explore setup ideas that were not possible during last season’s more compressed race weekends.

“We tried a bunch of things that, with more practice now, allowed us to try things I was thinking about last year,” Porto explained.

“During VP, we didn’t really have enough practice time to go into that level of detail. Here, we can actually test ideas properly and understand what works.”

Porto left Daytona particularly encouraged by the early form of the team’s Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2.

“It’s honestly better than I expected,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure we can be creative this season and collect some really good results starting next week.”

About Riize

Riize is redefining supplements for modern lifestyles with a revolutionary line of fast-acting, natural-powered sublingual strips. The company’s mission is to provide consumers with effective, convenient nutraceutical solutions that fit into their fast-paced lives. With a focus on clean, natural ingredients and innovative delivery methods, Riize is empowering people to feel better, faster—no pills, no powders, just results one strip at a time.

About RAFA Racing Team

RAFA Racing Team and the RAFA Racing Club is a global motorsport and lifestyle brand founded by Rafael Martinez on the principle of “Race As Family Always.” The team manages professional racing programs across IMSA, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and GT4 series with the club providing a world-class community for automotive enthusiasts. By integrating cutting-edge techbio and performance science, RAFA Racing Club offers its members and clients exclusive access to the future of human performance and elite driver development.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

