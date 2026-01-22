Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Photo by Andrew Boyd for SpeedwayMedia.com
Burt Myers Will Return to NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

By Logan Allen
1 Minute Read

After an incident leaving Myers unable to finish the 2025 Clash, he looks to bounce back in 2026. Team AmeriVet will give Burt another attempt in 2026 while still racing in the #50.

Burt Myers and Tim Brown were two Bowman Gray Stadium Modified drivers who participated in the Clash in 2025. Myers is a staple at Bowman Gray Stadium, having over 100 modified wins and 11 track championships.

“Getting another shot in the Cup car at Bowman Gray means a lot to me,” said Myers. “Last time left us wanting more, and I’m grateful to Team AmeriVet and our partners for believing in me and giving us a chance to come back and do it right in front of these fans.”

According to Team AmeriaVet, Team AmeriVet & Burt Myers erase $250,000 in Veteran Debt at the 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray! Citrusafe Cleaners, Pinnacle Financial Partners, AmeriVet Securities, C3skids.com, Dairi-O, Chevrolet, and ECR Engines, we’re kicking off the 2025 season by wiping out $250,000 in veteran debt through our 50 Vets a Week program powered by ForgiveCo

The 2026 Clash will be on February 1st, with the Bowman Gray race being run on January 31st. Last season, Myers raced in both the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Clash and the Modified race.

With Burt Myers having 11 track Championships and over 100 wins. Burt knows the track from every perspective. Not only on the track, but in the stands as well. Growing up, his family had raced at Bowman Gray. Billy & Bobby started at Bowman Gray in the 1950s, continuing with Billy’s son Gary, then Gary’s sons Burt & Jason, and now Burt’s son Slate.

Out of the Myers family racing currently at Bowman Gray, it consists of Burt, Jason, and Burt Myers’ son, Slate.

