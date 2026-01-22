How to Get Rid of Car Dents Without a Full Respray

Dents happen to almost every vehicle at some point. Whether it is a shopping trolley collision in a supermarket car park, a stray football, or a minor bump in traffic, these unsightly marks can affect both your car’s appearance and its resale value. Understanding your repair options can help you make the right choice for your vehicle and budget.

Common Causes of Car Dents

Most dents occur in everyday situations. Car park incidents account for a significant proportion of vehicle damage, with door dings from neighbouring vehicles being particularly common. Shopping trolleys, hailstones, and minor collisions also contribute to the problem. Even something as simple as a falling tree branch can leave your car looking worse for wear.

Repair Methods Available

There are two main approaches to car dent repair: paintless dent removal and traditional bodywork. Each has its place depending on the type and severity of damage.

Paintless Dent Removal

Paintless dent removal (PDR) has become increasingly popular over the past few decades. This technique involves using specialised tools to massage the metal back into its original shape from behind the panel. Technicians rely on the principle that metal retains a memory of its original form and can be carefully worked back into position.

PDR works best when the paint remains intact. It is suitable for most door dings, shopping trolley impacts, and minor collision damage. The technique is quicker than traditional methods, often taking just a few hours rather than several days. It is also more affordable since no paint or filler materials are required.

Another advantage is that PDR preserves your vehicle’s original factory finish. This matters because cars with their original paintwork typically hold their value better than those that have been resprayed. Insurance companies and future buyers often prefer vehicles that have not undergone repainting.

Traditional Body Repair

When paint is damaged or dents are too deep for PDR, traditional repair methods become necessary. This process involves filling the dent with body filler, sanding it smooth, applying primer, and repainting the affected area. While more time consuming and expensive, it can address virtually any type of damage.

Traditional repairs are essential for dents with cracked or chipped paint, deep creases that have stretched the metal, or damage near edges and sharp body lines where access for PDR tools is limited. The process typically takes several days because paint requires proper drying time between coats.

How Much Does It Cost?

Repair costs vary significantly based on several factors. Small dents suitable for paintless removal typically cost between £75 and £200 in the UK. Medium dents range from £200 to £300, while larger or more complex repairs can exceed £400.

Traditional repairs involving filler and repainting cost considerably more due to the materials and labour involved. A single panel repair might range from £300 to £600, while extensive damage requiring multiple panels can run into thousands of pounds.

The location of the dent also affects pricing. Easily accessible panels like doors cost less to repair than complex areas near trim or wheel arches. Luxury and prestige vehicles may attract higher charges due to specialised paint formulations and more exacting standards.

Choosing the Right Service

When seeking car dent repair, look for technicians with proven experience and proper certification. Ask whether they offer both PDR and traditional methods, as reputable workshops will recommend the most appropriate technique for your specific damage rather than pushing one approach for every situation.

Get at least three quotes before committing, and ask to see examples of previous work. Check whether the repairer is insurance-approved if you plan to claim, and enquire about warranties on the completed work.

Acting Quickly Matters

Addressing dents promptly is advisable. Small dents are generally easier to repair than those left to deteriorate. Water can seep into damaged paintwork over time, potentially causing rust that makes repairs more complicated and costly. Fresh dents also tend to respond better to paintless removal techniques before the metal settles into its new shape.

Whatever the cause of your dent, professional repair remains the most reliable way to restore your vehicle’s appearance and protect its value. Avoid DIY repair kits, which often cause more harm than good and may rule out paintless removal as an option later.