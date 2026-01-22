Tiger Tari Readies for IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at Daytona following VP Challenge Debut

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 22, 2026) – Tiger Tari and Star Spangled Racing made his VP Racing SportsCar Challenge debut a week ago at the Roar Before the 24, and will add his first IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge start this week at the “World Center of Racing.” His Star Spangled Racing team partners with AutoTechnic Racing to campaign a full season effort in IMSA VP Racing Challenge GSX class in a BMW M4 GT4 EVO running as a Bronze driver, while adding a one-off start in the four-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge race this Friday, January 23.

The VP Racing SportsCar Challenge runs as a single-driver, sprint race format while keeping the multi-class format. Tari’s GSX class features GT4-based cars, including his new-for-2026 BMW. Tari selected the BMW after running multiple races in the past year in a variety of machinery.

His last appearance as a driver in the IMSA paddock came in Lamborghini Super Trofeo during the 2023 season.

“I’m really happy to be back in the IMSA paddock, and am looking forward to spending the season with AutoTechnic Racing and as they support my Star Spangled Racing BMW M4,” Tari said. “I’ve been working with my partners for an opportunity to get back into a full season and am ready for this challenge as a driver.”

Tari raced a number of one-off races during 2025, but his strongest race came with a class victory in the 24 Hours of Dubai – also in a BMW M4 GT4.

Tari brings that previous success and continued growth as a racer to the track nearest to his Jacksonville, Florida home. Partners PSA by Canam Systems, providing services to over 9,000 restoration contractors with Proven Software Applications for medium to large sized businesses and Fly Alliance adorn the livery of his BMW M4 GT4 EVO. Fly Alliance is a leading private aviation company providing tailored air travel solutions to individuals, families, and businesses worldwide.

The road course at Daytona International Speedway covers 3.56 miles, including a significant portion of the famed oval and its high banks. It is also the home race for the first-generation Turkish-American, who lives just up the road in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from Jacksonville University.

His season opened with a pair of VP Racing Challenge races during the Roar Before the 24 weekend. During Saturday afternoon’s 45-minute race, Tari finished 11th overall in the GSX class and sixth among Bronze-rated drivers. He matched that effort in Sunday’s race, finishing 11th overall and seventh among Bronze-rated drivers.

Utilizing the same BMW M4 GT4 Evo this week, Tari will team with friend and co-driver Christopher Tasca in the four-hour BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona on the afternoon of Friday, January 23. Following a final practice session on Thursday, January 22, Tari will qualifying the No. 25 Fly Alliance/PSA Systems BMW M4 GT4 Evo on Thursday afternoon. Friday’s race begins at 1:45 p.m. ET and can be seen live globally, including in the United States, on IMSA’s YouTube page. at Youtube.com/@IMSAOfficial.

The two drivers form a formidable pairing the Bronze category.

“I’m really looking forward to teaming with Christopher and appreciate the support he and Fly Alliance have given us to race some true endurance racing at Daytona,” Tari said. “When I started on this racing journey, my goal was and continues to be to race in major endurance races. Teaming with Chris for four-hours at Daytona is another step forward to reaching my goals on the biggest stages.”

The Michelin Pilot Challenge opener is the biggest race on the undercard of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, which runs Saturday, January 24 into Sunday.

Both Fly Alliance and PSA by Canam Systems are significant parts of Tari’s racing program. Founded in 2019, Fly Alliance offers a comprehensive suite of services including on-demand private jet charter, jet card programs, fractional ownership, aircraft management, and maintenance support. Canam Systems services over 9,000 restoration contractors, including a number of franchise groups, across North America. Proven Software Applications (PSA), Canam’s ERP solution, is unlike any other product on the market, providing à la carte web based options for medium to large size businesses with everything needed to scale and grow.

About Star Spangled Racing:

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Star Spangled Racing was established in 2020 by first-generation American Tiger Tari. Star Spangled Racing accelerated quickly, moving from club and endurance events into professional racing just two years later in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship GT Daytona (GTD) class. Tari’s career as a driver counts races domestically and around the world, including an appearance at Le Mans with Porsche Sprint Challenge and a class win during the 2025 24 Hours of Dubai. More information can be found at www.starspangledracing.com.