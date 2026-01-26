NASCAR AT COTA Fan Zone Gets Splashy for Upcoming DuraMAX Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne Race Weekend 

Sea Lion Splash show headlines Fan Zone acts for the Feb. 27-March 1 DuraMAX Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne NASCAR doubleheader weekend.

Circus acts, stilt walkers, magicians, NASCAR driver appearances and more will fill the Grand Plaza area at Circuit of The Americas with nonstop family-friendly fun.

AUSTIN, Texas (January 26, 2026) – The thunderous roar of stock-car engines will compete with the boisterous bark of sea lions as NASCAR at COTA adds a splash of surprise to its Fan Zone for the Feb. 27–March 1 DuraMAX Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of The Americas.

Headlining the Fan Zone fun is the Sea Lion Splash show, bringing a whimsical and unforgettable experience to the Grand Plaza entrance of the venue. Free to all ticketed guests, these playful and lovable mammals with more charming whiskers than Ryan Blaney are sure to steal your heart with their antics and endearing nature. The sea lions will show off their skills by balancing balls, shooting hoops, dancing, handstands and more.

The sea lions, however, are not the only performers planning to make waves. In addition to NASCAR driver appearances and interactive Q&A sessions, the Fan Zone will feature a diverse mix of crowd-favorite entertainers, including:

KARDENNI the Magician: Already planning a magical NASCAR weekend? Let's lock it in. This award-winning magician and regular performer at Walt Disney World will amaze fans with sleight of hand, mind-bending illusions and a dose of laugh-out-loud humor fueled by sharp storytelling.



Jason D'Vaude, The Circus Man: Step right up. Jason brings Big Top energy to the Fan Zone with a comedy-driven show blending fire artistry, juggling, balancing acts and heart-pounding stunts that keep fans on the edge of their seats.



Funkanometry: Back by popular demand, this dynamic hip hop and pop dance duo from Canada returns after wowing audiences on "America's Got Talent." Known for viral routines that rack up millions of views, Funkanometry delivers non-stop movement, rhythm and wow factor.



AmirrorCAN MEN: A can't-miss fan favorite, this trio roams the grounds in custom mirrored suits representing our red, white and blue. Part performance art, part patriotic spectacle, they are impossible to miss – and impossible not to photograph.



Animal Stilt Walkers: Yes, literally larger than life. These towering entertainers put a wild twist on a Fan Zone classic, dressed as safari favorites including giraffes, zebras, lions and more, delighting fans of all ages.

Of course, the main performers – the NASCAR drivers – will take center stage on the track, competing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 250 on Saturday, Feb. 28 (2 p.m. CT), and Cup Series DuraMAX Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne on Sunday, March 1 (2:30 p.m.).

The Fan Zone’s lively, family-first atmosphere extends to ticket options as well. With the purchase of an adult ticket, children 12 and under get in free to the Focused Health 250 and for only $10 to attend the marquee DuraMAX Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne. It’s big-time NASCAR action with small-time prices for families. Adults also can score a great deal as well, with the “2 for $99” ticket special for the DuraMAX Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne while supplies last. For more information, visit NASCARatCOTA.com.