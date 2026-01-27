B.R.A.K.E.S. Lifesaving Teen Driver Training Program Receives $10,000 Donation From Nationwide

Announcement Follows “Nationwide Focused Driving Rewards®” Program campaign launch, Developed With NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

B.R.A.K.E.S. Was Founded by Top Fuel Drag Racing Champion Doug Herbert Following Tragic Car Crash Deaths of His Two Sons.

More than 167,000 teens and parents have been trained since inception in 2008.

Teens who graduate from B.R.A.K.E.S. are 64 percent less likely to be in a car crash three years after completing the training.

CONCORD, N.C. (January 26, 2026) – The B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) lifesaving national teen driver training program today announces that it has received a $10,000 donation from Nationwide.

The announcement follows last week’s launch of Nationwide’s campaign with Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to promote the Nationwide Focused Driving Rewards® program, which incentivizes drivers to earn points for distraction-free driving and then redeem them for gift cards.

The Nationwide Focused Driving Rewards® multimedia campaign was filmed at zMAX Dragway. It features a Charlotte-area parent and teen duo maneuvering a distraction course designed by B.R.A.K.E.S., while following direction from NASCAR Hall of Famer Earnhardt. Distracted driver awareness is one of five exercises that teens must complete to earn a B.R.A.K.E.S. training certificate.

“We are deeply appreciative of this generous donation by Nationwide, which will help our non-profit fund more training programs across the country,” said B.R.A.K.E.S. Founder Doug Herbert. “It’s an honor to work with Nationwide and Dale Earnhardt Jr. on this truly impactful teen driver safety initiative.”

“Through our work with the B.R.A.K.E.S. team on the Nationwide Focused Driving Rewards® project, we had a chance to learn more about the positive impact their program has on kids across the country,” said Michael Tripp, Nationwide’s Senior Vice President of Personal Lines Sales and Distribution. “Nationwide hopes this gift will help further their critical work of helping teen drivers become better drivers and making our roads safer.”

Kicking off its 2026 schedule at zMAX Dragway during the weekend of February 7 & 8, B.R.A.K.E.S. plans another jam-packed year, with training programs taking place across the country. Last year, more than 15,000 teens and parents participated over the course of 46 weekends. Since the inception of the program in 2008, B.R.A.K.E.S. has trained more than 167,000 individuals, saving lives and making U.S. roadways safer.

Teens who have completed the B.R.A.K.E.S. training are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years after, according to a study by UNC Charlotte.

About B.R.A.K.E.S.

The 501(c)(3) charity was founded by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert in honor of his two sons, Jon and James, who lost their lives in a tragic car crash in 2008. Herbert turned that personal tragedy into a lifesaving mission that has trained more than 167,000 teens and their parents to date.

Utilizing vehicles provided by Kia Motors, B.R.A.K.E.S. offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers including current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers, teaching the teens and their parents how to be safer on the road. Exercises include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop-wheel/Off-road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

More comprehensive information about proactive driving for teens and their parents is accessible at www.putonthebrakes.org.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor’s. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information about Nationwide and Nationwide’s ratings, visit www.nationwide.com or Company Ratings — Nationwide.

