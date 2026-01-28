Clash Event Info:

Date: Sunday, February 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Format: 200 laps

TV: FOX

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

RFK Historically in the Clash

Cup Wins: 1 (Mark Martin, 1999)

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin has Jack Roush’s lone win in the Clash event, winning back in 1999. He started from the 13th position and went on to lead the final 16 laps, topping Ken Schrader and Bobby Labonte on the podium for the victory.

In addition, RFK co-owner Brad Keselowski led 43 laps and won the event from the 17th position in 2018 while driving for Penske.

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 6:10 p.m. ET, Practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 8:30 p.m. ET, Heat Races Begin (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 6 p.m. ET, Last Chance Qualifying Race (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 8 p.m. ET, Clash (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The 2026 season unofficially begins this weekend as the Clash at Bowman Gray takes place Sunday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

This is the second year of the Clash taking place at Bowman Gray Stadium, as the Cup Series returned to the historic Bowman Gray Stadium last year for the first time since 1971.

The format for the Clash remains similar to the 2025 edition as 23 cars overall will make the main event.

Saturday features three practice sessions with entrants split into three groups. The fastest lap time in each car’s final session will determine the starting lineup for the four heat races, meaning no separate qualifying session will take place.

The 25-lap heat races will feature up to 10 cars per race, with only green-flag laps counting in each heat with no overtime allotment.

The top five finishers in each heat will automatically advance to Sunday night’s main event, while the drivers that finish below fifth will advance to Sunday’s last chance qualifier (LCQ). Starting positions for that race will be determined by the finishing order in the heats. The top two finishers in the LCQ will advance to the Clash and start 21st and 22nd, respectively.

The 23rd and final position in the Clash is reserved for the driver who finished highest in the 2025 season points standings that did not otherwise transfer via the heat races or LCQ.

The Clash will be 200 laps and feature those 23 cars.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Corey LaJoie

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Solomon Plumbing

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fifth Third

Operational Reliability: R.E. Mason leverages automation, instrumentation, and enterprise solutions to enable manufactures to reliably and consistently achieve optimal performance.

End-to-end services: The company provides comprehensive lifecycle support—encompassing design and implementation, cybersecurity, outage management, ongoing 24/7 technical and operational support.

Proven experience: With more than 80 years of industry experience, R.E. Mason serves energy and process industries where safety, performance, and uptime are critical.

Employee-owned commitment: As an ESOP-owned organization, R.E. Mason emphasizes accountability, long-term partnerships, and sustained customer success.

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Coca-Cola

LaJoie in the Clash

Starts: 1

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

LaJoie is aiming for his second appearance in the annual preseason, exhibition event. His lone start came at the 2024 Clash at the Coliseum in the No. 7 with Spire Motorsports, where he finished 18th.

Buescher in the Clash

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Buescher has three starts in the annual Clash event with a best finish of ninth back in 2017. He most recently finished 10th in last season’s opening race at Bowman Gray after winning his Heat Race.

Preece in the Clash

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Preece looks for his fifth straight appearance in the preseason main event after advancing in each of the past four seasons.

He led 43 laps at the Clash at the Coliseum in 2023, recording his lone top-10 finish at the Clash in that race.