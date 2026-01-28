TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Bowman Gray Stadium

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Bowman Gray Stadium

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

February 1, 2026

The NASCAR Cup Series will hit the track for the first time in 2026 this weekend as the sport’s top division makes its return to the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, short-track famously known as “The Madhouse” for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The 48th rendition of the series’ annual preseason exhibition race marks the beginning of a 38-race schedule for the division that leads to the title-deciding race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

With roots that run deep in NASCAR history, Bowman Gray Stadium became just the fourth different venue to host the exhibition-style race last season. The event saw near domination by Team Chevy’s Chase Elliott to lead the Bowtie brand to its series-leading 23rd Clash victory – a record that more than doubles the next leading manufacturer, Ford, with 10 wins. The win – Elliott’s first in the event – delivered Hendrick Motorsports its eighth Clash win to tie fellow Chevrolet organization, Richard Childress Racing, for second on the event’s all-time wins list. The 2020 champion joined an elite list of active past Clash winners, which also includes series veteran and Team Chevy teammate, Kyle Busch, who is a two-time winner in the event.

TEAM CHEVY SET FOR TITLE-DEFENDING SEASON

Debuting an updated design of its Camaro ZL1 racecar in 2026, Chevrolet has its sights set on yet another championship title sweep in NASCAR’s premier series this season. The NASCAR Cup Series winningest manufacturer is coming off its 29th sweep of the series’ driver and manufacturer championship titles.

Already boasting a series-leading 15-race win season, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson put a bow on Chevrolet’s strong 2025 campaign by earning the manufacturer its 34th driver championship in NASCAR’s premier series. With two NASCAR Cup Series titles under his belt, the 33-year-old Elk Grove, California, native will enter his 12th full-time season as just the third active multi-time champion in NASCAR’s highest ranks. Alongside Larson’s title also came Chevrolet’s 44th manufacturer championship in the division, which includes a streak of now five-straight title-earning seasons to keep the Bowtie brand undefeated in the Next Gen era.

ELLIOTT’S MASTERY AT “THE MADHOUSE”

Entering a weekend filled with unknowns, NASCAR’s return to Bowman Gray Stadium proved to be no challenge for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team. Topping the leaderboard in both qualifying and his respective heat race, the 30-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native cruised his Chevrolet-powered machine to 171 laps led in the 200-lap main event en route to his first career Clash victory. The triumph – Chevrolet’s 23rd in the event’s history – made the former champion the 26th driver to win in the series’ annual exhibition race. A repeat performance in this weekend’s event would make Elliott just the eighth driver to become a two-time Clash winner – joining the likes of career Chevrolet driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Jeff Gordon (1994, 1997), and fellow Team Chevy driver, Kyle Busch (2012, 2021).



2026 TEAM CHEVY LINEUP

Team Chevy’s already robust team and driver lineup got a little bigger this season with the addition of two notable organizations: Haas Factory Team and Rick Ware Racing.

Previously campaigning under the Chevrolet banner through the 2016 season, it’s a homecoming for Haas Factory Team as the organization’s NASCAR Cup Series program and two full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series entries will compete with Chevrolet-powered machines this season. With a technical alliance alongside Hendrick Motorsports, the organization’s No. 41 Chevrolet will see Cole Custer back behind the reigns, with the 28-year-old Ladera Ranch, California, native set to embark on his fifth full-time season in NASCAR’s top division. Custer’s rookie season in the Cup Series came in 2020, which saw the driver earn his first career victory in the division at Kentucky Speedway. Arguably his most notable season in the NASCAR national ranks came in 2023 when he returned to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time – ultimately ending the run with the championship title.

Also joining the Chevrolet camp is Rick Ware Racing, who will be fielding one full-time entry – the No. 51 Chevrolet with driver Cody Ware – in the NASCAR Cup Series. The organization joins the Bowtie brigade with a technical alliance through Richard Childress Racing. While their tenure in the division dates back to 2012, Rick Ware Racing has also seen success across a variety of racing disciplines with wins in NHRA, American Flat Track, World Supercross and the CARS Tour.

ZILISCH READY FOR ROOKIE CAMPGAIN

At just 19 years old, Connor Zilisch has already established an impressive racing resume that includes LMP2 class wins at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 12 hours of Sebring, which was followed by a win in his first-ever NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Watkins Glen International. In 2025, the Mooresville, North Carolina, native signed his first full-season contract in the NASCAR national ranks to pilot the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series – ultimately leading Team Chevy’s rising star to a record-setting rookie campaign that was highlighted by 10 wins and a streak of 18 consecutive top-five finishes.

Fresh off yet another podium finish in the Rolex 24, Zilisch’s rapid rise up the ranks continues as he gears up for his rookie season on NASCAR’s biggest stage – driving the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet for the 2026 Cup Series season. Paired with veteran crew chief, Randall Burnett, Zilisch will be a part of a stout three-car stable for the Chevrolet organization, alongside teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen. Zilisch has just three starts in NASCAR’s top division, with his most recent at Atlanta Motor Speedway (June 2025) ending with a career-best finish of 11th.



BOWTIE BULLETS:

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will serve as the official pace vehicle for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium race weekend.

Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Clash Win:

Kyle Busch – two wins (2021, 2012)

Chase Elliott – one win (2025)

In 47 NASCAR Cup Series Clash races, Chevrolet has earned a series-leading 23 victories – a record more than double the next leading manufacturer, Ford, with 10 wins.

Chevrolet holds the series’ record for the most consecutive Clash wins by a single manufacturer with six straight – recorded from 2005-2010.

In 144 points-paying races in the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 67 victories – a winning percentage of 46.5%.

Chevrolet is coming off its 29th all-time sweep of the NASCAR Cup Series championship titles – capturing its 34th driver championship and 44th, and fifth consecutive, manufacturer championship in 2025.

With its 44 NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer championships, 34 NASCAR Cup Series driver championships, and 881 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



TUNE-IN:

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Saturday, January 31

Practice and Qualifying at 6:10 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

Heat Races at 8:30 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)﻿

﻿

Sunday, February 1

Last Chance Race at 6 p.m. ET

(FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

Cook Out Clash Main Event at 8 p.m. ET

(FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

A special partnership returns to the No. 7 Chevrolet for the Clash. What does it mean to you to represent the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and its mission?

“Cal Ripken, Sr. had an amazing career and the legacy he left behind, especially the work the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, is doing to support younger generations through their STEM programs and education, is truly remarkable. I am personally a very big believer in the younger generation and to see how they impact the youth is unbelievable. I’m thrilled to be a part of this partnership.”

What makes the Clash such a valuable race for you as you begin the season with your team?

“I’m really eager to get started this year. The first Clash is especially important because it’s our first race to focus on communication and how we talk through the car and whether it’s handling tight or loose. I’m looking forward to seeing where we stack up, how we can make progress throughout the weekend, and how this will set the tone for the 2026 season.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What has the offseason been like getting to know your new Crew Chief Jim Pohlman? How has your relationship been developing over the last few months?

“The offseason has been good getting to know Jim, our new Crew Chief coming on board for this year. It’s not something I’m not accustomed to. I’ve had a few Crew Chiefs over the years. Fortunately for me, I have won with every single one of them, so I am looking forward to a new opportunity of working with another crew chief and having the opportunity to go out there and get some race wins; get ourselves up there in the points and contend for a championship.”

The relationship has been good. We’ve had some communication; we’ve had some sim sessions. Thankfully we actually had a really good opportunity to test in North Wilkesboro, so we were there getting some on track time and had a day to spend together at the racetrack kind of going through our dialogue, going through some changes and understanding what I would say and what the data would say, coming up with some good answers to make our racecar go faster. Jim’s been a very strong proponent of making sure we’ve got some good stuff this year.”

Where do you think that Jim Pohlman can help you now that you’ve spent a little bit of time with him?

“I think Jim’s biggest thing is keeping everyone accountable. Getting everyone in the race shop pulling the rope in the same direction. Pushing them in order to dig deeper and work harder. It’s not always just a 9-5 job. Racing in this business, especially at this level, you can be there 24 hours and still feel like you’re behind. It’s just the nature of what it’s all like and trying to get the most out of everybody.”

What are your thoughts going into Bowman Gray?

“Bowman Gray was really great last year. I feel like the fans really supported that race. NASCAR’s most popular driver won the race, so that was good for everyone, too. But we want to be a little bit more out front and be battling for the win. So hopefully we can be a force to be reckoned with and put our name in the hat to win this year.”

What does it mean to start the year with Bowman Gray?

“Bowman Gray is cool because it’s so short. It’s so small and the fans are right there on top of everything. It reminds me a little bit of the Summer Shoot Out and racing the legends cars. It’s a really tight bull ring and hard to get around there, hard to pass with these big heavy stock cars. But we made the most of it last year and I felt like the fans came out and supported it very, very well, so I hope they do so again this year.”

Do you think after having a year of racing at this track, we’ll see some of that beating-and-banging Bowman Gray style this year?

“Yeah, I think we saw plenty of it last year. The heat races, the last chance qualifier race. There was guys crawling over guys and spinning each other out and all that stuff, so it got pretty hectic and chaotic, and even in the feature race there was some of that going on towards the back of the field. So hopefully we’re far enough up front where we don’t have to deal with much of that and we can have a nice smooth race.”

Do you expect more chaos at The Clash this season?

“I felt like last year’s Clash was a little chaotic. There were definitely some moments there where some guys were running over each other, and guys got mad at each other for no reason. You are going to hit each other. It’s inevitable, it’s going to happen. But the nature of just getting a little bump-bump and then getting mad about it and trying to retaliate, that’s just the nature of the sport I guess we are in today. Hopefully the drivers have grown up over the off season… I doubt it, but we will see what happens.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“The Clash at Bowman Gray is just a cool event, and I had never been there in my life until last year. What they say is true—the Bowman Gray crowd is unique and very passionate, and it was fun to be able to see what it was all about. The energy was high, and you couple that with crazy racing, meaning you’re just going to beat and gouge on each other around that place. It’s full contact, so you just have to be mentally prepared for that going into it. I think it’s a fun kickoff event. Obviously, it’s not for points, but it is going out there for prestige. You try to win it and do the best that you can. It’s a great way to get back to racing, and it’s not far from home, which is a bonus.

The team has been working hard during the off-season. We had a good test at North Wilkesboro, and even though we unloaded and were second quick on the first run, the season is all about figuring out expectations. For me, it’s about getting in the right mindset. I put a lot of pressure on myself about how I perform because I don’t want to let people down. I’ve got to enjoy the process. The team has never put pressure on me, so I just need to focus and have fun. I’m fortunate to still be part of all this and want to have a good year for the team and our partners. We’ll go and have some fun at Bowman Gray before the regular season starts at Daytona.”

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

“For us, Bowman Gray is definitely an exciting race and crucial for our team with how much work has gone in over the offseason, with switching to Chevrolet and having a new alliance with HMS. So this race will be huge; evaluating where we are at, seeing what we can fix from there and try and make ourselves better for the remainder of the season. This race really sets the tone for the whole year.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“Bowman Gray is pure grassroots racing, and that’s what makes it so cool. It’s physical, it’s intense, and the fans are right on top of you. We’ve had a really productive offseason, and having Chef Boyardee on the car is a great way to kick things off.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

“I’m curious to see what’s going to happen this weekend. It’s definitely going to be cold; it was cold last year but not that cold. For me, it’s not that different. As a driver, we fight the heat all the time so it’s a nice change to drive when it’s cold. From the race team perspective, there are a lot of factors on the technical side that the team will have to fight with to try to keep things going through some really cold temperatures. I hope we can get it in; it’ll be interesting what shakes out, but whenever they let us back in the race car, I am excited to get going.”

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

“Having to make the transition from Ford to Chevrolet was a big undertaking for the whole team. The integration with RCR, their engineers and, really, all of their employees, has been impressive, and the test was another good example. It gave us renewed confidence that the direction we’re heading as a race team is the right one.

Partnering with Chevrolet was the right choice. Everything from the engine package to the aerodynamics of the new body, there are just so many positives. It’s early, but we feel like it’s already paying dividends.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What is your perspective heading into Bowman Gray this weekend?

“It’s nice just get out to the track; go through the process, make sure everything is functioning and working well. The heat races and last chance qualifier are pretty tricky. It was exciting, but hard to pass last year. I’m ready to get to Bowman Gray and have a shot at it. Hopefully the weather works with us.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

You qualified for the first Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Can you replicate that this weekend?

“I’m excited for it. I don’t get around Martinsville very well, but for some reason, I’m not too bad at getting around Bowman Gray. We were running sixth last year before getting spun. I think we were something like the second-fastest car on lap times. I thought we realistically had a shot to run with Chase (Elliott), so hopefully we can unload with the same speed on Saturday. It’d be interesting to win my first race in a non-points race, but it would be a great way to start the new year.”

What is it like competing in the wild environment ‘The Madhouse’ promotes?

“It’s a lot of fun. The place is packed. It reminds me of going to local short tracks as a kid, but with the nice, fancy Cup cars beating and banging around that little place. It’s cool because I just ran the Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis and went to the Chili Bowl in Tulsa. Bowman Gray reminds me a lot of those places; you just don’t have a roof over your head.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

“The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium going to be interesting for sure. I’ve been to races there as fan but racing a Cup car is going to be crazy for sure. I’ve had some laps in the SIM to prepare for this weekend. It’s a tough little track and certainly a challenge to get off the corners without getting too loose. Bowman Gray is like no other track that we race at all year. Racing there is going to be intense, but I think it will be fun, too.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

A new and special number this season, what does the number 97 mean to you?

“It’s a number I’ve raced with all my life – I started racing with it at a young age. It’s really cool that Justin Marks and Trackhouse let me race a number that means so much to me and my family. It’s a really good change. I’m stoked to be able to carry the 97 this year!”

What is the key for you to keep improving on the ovals?

“Definitely time and to still keep an open mind, keep learning. I think I’m still making huge gains in certain areas. But certainly, keep learning something new every week, especially at the tracks I’m not strong at, keep trying to improve. I’m nowhere near my ceiling yet, I don’t think.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturer Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 44

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2025

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025

Driver Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 34

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2025)

Driver and Manufacturer Championship Sweeps: 29

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2025

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 881 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 766

Laps led to date: 256,734

Top-fives to date: 4,436

Top-10s to date: 9,151

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,215 Chevrolet: 881 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 847 Ford: 747 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 203

