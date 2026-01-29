Buying Your First Race Car: A Beginner’s Guide

Car racing is a big deal for millions of Americans. In 2025, for example, more than 7 million people watched the Indianapolis 500 on Fox. While not SuperBowl numbers at 127 million, it shows the sport still captivates a huge crowd.

It’s therefore not surprising that many people are not just content watching from the couch. They want to feel the helmet on, hands on the wheel, chasing apexes on asphalt. And that first step toward that dream looks simple enough: buying a first racing car.

But here is the catch. If you jump in without knowing what you’re doing, that dream can flip into a very expensive headache. Plenty of beginners have bought dedicated race cars only to end up selling them off the very next year. Why? They got overwhelmed by cost and frustration.

How do you avoid being in that group? Read on.

Don’t Make a Race Car Your First Car

Let me be just blunt. Buying a dedicated race car as your very first vehicle is a terrible idea.

The problems are just too many. First, you’re looking at a massive upfront cost. A typical race car will cost you between $12 to $15 million, according to estimates cited by USA Today. Of course, an older or used race car will cost much less, but you get the picture.

Second, these machines offer zero comfort. There’s no power steering to help you wrestle through corners. There’s no ABS to save you from locking up the brakes. There’s definitely no air conditioning.

Instead, start with something lower-powered but reliable. The idea is simple: learn to be fast in a slow car first.

Maintenance Costs Will Shock You

Here’s the truth not many people will tell you: racing is expensive. You may luck out and buy a race car cheaply, but the expenses pile up fast. Tires, brake pads, fluids, engines — everything gets worn way quicker on track than on the road.

But no matter how expensive, you cannot shirk or skimp on maintenance. According to the team at Bergman’s Auto, keeping your car, whether it’s a daily driver, off-road rig, or race car, in top-notch condition will ensure its longevity and save you from surprise repair costs.

What’s more? Should you ever decide to sell, a well-maintained car is far more likely to hold its value.

Safety Comes Before Speed

Next, understand that safety isn’t an upgrade. It’s the foundation. The message? Never, ever compromise here.

Here’s the thing: a racing car is essentially a cage with an engine. The safety gear is what keeps you alive when things go wrong. It’s so important that the FIA recently updated several safety standards for competition cars, including stronger side impact protection. Many national and club racing bodies are expected to adopt their own technical rules.

Key safety equipment includes:

A professionally built roll cage.

An FIA-approved racing harness (watch those expiration dates).

A proper racing seat that fits your body.

Fire safety systems and a quality helmet.

Of course, all this stuff will all be expensive, but it’s the only part of the car that you’re literally betting your life on.

Most Racing Cars Are Not Street Legal

This is the big one, and a cause of problems for many people. Beginners often think they can drive their track car to the grocery store, for school runs, or even to the circuit. You can’t.

Race cars aren’t meant to be driven on streets and regular highways. In fact, it’s illegal in many places. Why? Because they typically don’t have license plates, emissions compliance, turn signals, and so on.

If you buy a track race car, be prepared to also buy a trailer and a tow vehicle.

If you cannot afford these extras or don’t have a place to keep a trailer, you might want to stick to a track-ready car that’s also legal for street use.

Buy, Don’t Build

You might think you’ll save money by building your own car. Well, that’s not exactly true. Building a car from scratch is a trap that leads to “project creep.” You will spend more on parts and tools than you would on a car that is already finished.

Of course, you can do it for your second or third car. Definitely not for a first.

Buy a ready-made race car, and you get a vehicle that is already compliant with the rules. If it’s used, it usually comes with a racing logbook, which is a history of its tech inspections. This can give you a massive head start.

Inspect It From Top to Bottom

Race cars are abused. Yes, they’re designed for it, but metal fatigues. So, when you go to look at one, be ruthless. Inspect the car from top to bottom.

Look for chassis cracks.

Check for leaks everywhere.

Ask for compression test results for the engine.

Check to see if the gearbox shifts smoothly under load.

If you’re not mechanically savvy, paying a trusted shop for a pre-purchase inspection is the best money you’ll ever spend. A red flag? A seller who gets defensive about an inspection. Walk away.

The idea is to treat this process like you’re buying a used tool that must last. There’s no room for surprises.

The Finish Line

The world of motorsport is one of the most thrilling. The smell of race fuel, the camaraderie, the personal challenge, it’s unreal.

But you don’t just enter into it like it’s just a regular hobby. You have to start things small, prioritize safety, and take time to actually learn the craft. Anything else, and you may end up making a mistake you’ll regret in one year.