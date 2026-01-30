Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Wood Brothers Racing Race Week Briefing: Cook Out Clash

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Event: Cook Out Clash
Date/Time: Sunday, February 1, 2026, 8 p.m. ET
Location: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Layout: 0.25-mile Oval
TV/Radio: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse are set to compete this weekend in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., a venue deeply rooted in the history of Wood Brothers Racing.

Team founder Glenn Wood was one of the most successful drivers in the track’s storied past, recording 29 wins at the quarter-mile oval, including four victories in NASCAR’s premier Cup Series division. From Wood’s driving days to the present, Bowman Gray has remained a favorite among drivers and fans alike.

Last year’s Clash marked the return of NASCAR Cup Series competition to the famed “Madhouse,” and the non-points event delivered on its reputation.

“The Clash at Bowman Gray last year was awesome,” said Berry, who raced his way into the main event with an aggressive drive to a second-place finish in the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier. “The atmosphere was electric.”

Like many of his peers, Berry first experienced Bowman Gray as a fan.

“It had been a long time since I’d been there after previously going to watch a Modified race,” Berry said. “The fans were incredible, and that energy really showed.

“One of the things I remember most was pushing the cars out to the track during pre-race as a team right next to the fans, only about 10 feet away, which was really cool. It’s just a great atmosphere overall, and those fans truly love racing.

“That’s where we want to be, places where racing means something.”

Saturday’s activities at Bowman Gray have been canceled due to expected inclement weather, and practice and qualifying will now take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier will take the green flag at 6 p.m. ET ahead of the 200-lap Cook Out Clash, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Only green-flag laps will count in the feature, which will be televised live on FOX.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About Motorcraft®
Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center
Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: NASCAR CLASH AT BOWMAN GRAY RACE PREVIEW

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Early Race Predictions for the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
02:59
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth splitting No 88 entry with Hendrick Cup drivers for 2026 O’Reilly season
02:16
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Presidential Announcement of Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

Official Release -
An executive order signed today by President Donald J. Trump directed the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday to designate a race route through Washington, D.C. and the National Mall for the purposes of conducting an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on August 21-23, 2026.
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: NASCAR CLASH AT BOWMAN GRAY RACE PREVIEW

Official Release -
This weekend’s Cook Out Clash will combine NASCAR with the legacy of grassroots racing. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones both came up through the grassroots.
Read more

NASCAR postpones 2026 Clash’s Saturday events to Sunday

Andrew Kim -
The 2026 Cook Out Clash's practice, qualifying and heat races have been postponed from Saturday, January 31, to Sunday, February 1, due to an ongoing threat of winter weather.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang...

Barry Albert -
Racing season is here with the Clash at Bowman Gray kicking off the 2026 season. Zane Smith and the No. 38 team will hit the track with the fan-favorite Long John Silver's "Fish Yeah" scheme for the 200-lap exhibition race.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category