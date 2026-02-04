Top 7 Things to Check Before Picking Up a Rental Car

Hiring a car should make your trip easier, not more stressful. Yet many drivers run into issues simply because they rushed the pickup process. Whether you are organising car rental Joondalup for a weekend away or booking car hire Joondalup for work or family travel, taking a few extra minutes before driving off can save time, money, and frustration later.

Here are the top seven things to check before picking up a rental car, and why each one matters.

1. Existing Damage Inside and Out

The first and most important step is a thorough inspection of the vehicle. Walk around the car slowly and look for scratches, dents, scuffed bumpers, cracked lights, or chipped windscreens. Even minor marks should be noted.

Do not forget to check the interior as well. Look for stains on seats, torn upholstery, cracked trims, or damage to the dashboard. If anything looks out of place, make sure it is recorded on the rental agreement or photographed before you leave.

Taking clear photos or a short video with your phone provides extra peace of mind. This is especially important if you are picking up a car in a busy location like Joondalup, where vehicles turn over quickly.

2. Fuel Level and Fuel Policy

Before driving away, check the fuel gauge and confirm it matches what is stated on the paperwork. Rental companies use different fuel policies, such as full-to-full or return-as-is.

Understanding the policy helps avoid unexpected charges when you return the vehicle. If the tank is not at the agreed level at pickup, raise it immediately so it can be corrected or noted.

It is also worth asking what fuel type the car uses. Putting the wrong fuel in a rental vehicle can lead to costly damage.

3. Tyres and General Roadworthiness

Tyres are often overlooked, but they play a big role in safety. Check that all tyres look properly inflated and free from visible damage. If a tyre looks worn, uneven, or underinflated, notify the rental provider before leaving.

Also, take a moment to check the lights, indicators, and windscreen wipers. These are basic safety features, but discovering a faulty headlight after hours can be inconvenient.

A quick check helps avoid being held responsible for issues that existed before pickup.

4. Warning Lights and Dashboard Alerts

When you start the car, pay attention to the dashboard. Warning lights should briefly appear and then turn off. If any lights stay on, such as engine, oil, or tyre pressure warnings, ask about them immediately.

Even if the car seems to drive fine, unresolved warning lights can become a problem during your rental period. Having them documented protects you from being blamed for a fault you did not cause.

5. Insurance Coverage and Excess

Rental car insurance can be confusing, but it is essential to know what you are covered for. Before leaving, confirm the level of insurance included and the excess amount.

Ask what is covered in the event of damage, theft, or an accident, and whether windscreen, tyres, and underbody damage are included. If you have taken out excess reduction or additional cover, make sure it is listed correctly on your agreement.

Understanding this upfront helps you decide whether additional protection is worthwhile and avoids surprises if something goes wrong.

6. Controls, Features, and Accessories

Before pulling away, familiarise yourself with the car’s controls. Adjust mirrors and seats, locate the handbrake, headlights, indicators, and wipers, and check how the fuel cap opens.

If the vehicle has features like reversing cameras, parking sensors, or cruise control, confirm they are working. If you have requested accessories such as a child seat or GPS, make sure they are fitted correctly and functioning.

It is much easier to sort these details at the pickup location than after you have left.

7. Return Conditions and After-Hours Procedures

Finally, clarify the return process. Confirm the return location, opening hours, and what to do if you are returning the car after hours.

Ask where to park the vehicle, how to return the keys, and whether photos are required at drop-off. Knowing this in advance helps you plan and reduces stress at the end of your hire period.

Also, confirm whether cleaning is required beyond general tidiness. Excessive cleaning fees are a common point of dispute.

Why These Checks Matter

Most rental car issues do not come from major accidents. They come from misunderstandings, undocumented damage, or unclear expectations.

Spending 10 minutes inspecting the car at pickup can prevent disputes over damage, fuel, or condition upon return. This is especially important during busy travel periods when staff may be under pressure, and vehicles move quickly between customers.

Final Thoughts on Picking Up a Rental Car

Picking up a rental car should not feel rushed. A careful inspection, clear understanding of the agreement, and familiarity with the vehicle set the tone for a smooth hire experience.

Whether you are booking car rental Joondalup for convenience or car hire Joondalup for travel flexibility, these seven checks help protect your time, budget, and peace of mind. A little preparation at pickup goes a long way toward an easy and stress-free drive.