Mystik Lubricants Returns with Zane Smith for 2026 Season

Heavy-Duty Lubricant Brand to Return to Front Row Motorsports in Multiple Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 5, 2026) – After powering Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford team in two NASCAR Cup Series races in the 2025 season, Mystik® Lubricants will once again sponsor Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Smith for the 2026 season in a multi-race extension. The CITGO® CITGARD® Heavy Duty Engine Oils brand will also join Smith as an associate sponsor.

The Mystik brand will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in two NASCAR Cup Series events this season. Smith will carry the Mystik colors at the Darlington Raceway (S.C.) in March and at the Martinsville Speedway (VA.) in November.

“This collaboration remains a winning combination, much like the reliability of Mystik JT-6® Greases and CITGARD Heavy Duty Engine Oils, which are engineered for peak performance in the toughest conditions,” said Braden McElroy, General Manager, CITGO Lubricants. “We look forward to seeing Zane and No. 38 carry our colors and have some great finishes this racing season.”

“Mystik and CITGARD have been an instrumental ally at Front Row Motorsports since 2018,” said Smith. “Their lubricants are a go-to favorite for the hauler drivers and mechanics at our headquarters, so I know the shop will be buzzing about the collaboration. The No. 38 team and I have all the resources we need to be successful, and I would love to deliver some solid runs in the Mystik scheme.”

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises (FSE) continues to oversee the sponsorship.

For more information about Mystik Lubricants and CITGARD Heavy Duty Engine Oils, visit www.mystiklubes.com and www.citgolubes.com.

ABOUT MYSTIK LUBRICANTS

Mystik Lubricants develops products in real-world conditions that are specially formulated to meet the unique demands of specialized machines. We’re one of the largest manufacturers of grease in the United States. Our products, like Mystik JT-6 High Temp #2 Grease, provide fearless protection for equipment longevity and are the choice of professional riders and enthusiasts, who demand maximum performance in the toughest conditions.

Mystik Lubricants traces its heritage to 1922. Producing millions of gallons of finished lubricants and greases annually, Mystik supplies products to automotive, heavy-duty, commercial, industrial, powersports and agricultural customers through blending and packaging facilities across the country.

Built on a legacy of premium products, superior technical knowledge and personalized service, the Mystik product line is “Made to Make it Last” and continues to expand on a reputation of trust and confidence that can only be earned through proven performance and commitment.

ABOUT CITGO CITGARD

CITGO CITGARD Heavy Duty Engine Oils deliver the performance needed for newer engine designs while improving performance in older engines. It is engineered with proprietary additive technology that protects engines running at higher operating temperatures and higher fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements. CITGO CITGARD 700 Synthetic Blend Engine Oils are a new generation of engine oils that support the Phase II fuel efficiency standards, which are driving the need for even more fuel-efficient heavy-duty engine oils combined with excellent wear protection and engine durability.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

ABOUT FRITZ SPORTS & EVENT ENTERPRISES

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises is a sports marketing and event management business specializing in sports and event sponsorship marketing and activation, brand development, as well as event management.