NASCAR reveals 2026 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge schedules

NASCAR revealed the return of both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Dash 4 Cash and Craftsman Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge programs for the 2026 season on Thursday, February 5. The announcement also included the schedules for both programs, the rules of eligibility and how bonuses will be awarded. The news comes as the 2026 NASCAR season overall is only a week away from officially commencing.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Dash 4 Cash program kickstarts the 2026 campaign with its qualifier event at Rockingham Speedway on April 4. For this event, the top-four O’Reilly regulars to finish the highest in the running order will qualify for the first Dash 4 Cash event that will occur in the next scheduled event at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11. The program continues for the following three events at Kansas Speedway on April 18, Talladega Superspeedway on April 25 and Texas Motor Speedway on May 2.

This season marks the first time that Kansas will host an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Dash 4 Cash event while Talladega and Texas return as part of the program for the first time since 2024. Bristol is the lone track that remains part of the program from the 2025 season.

Beginning at Bristol through Texas, each competitor competing in the Dash 4 Cash program will square off against one another on the track, along with the rest of the competition. The highest-finishing Dash 4 Cash competitor in each event will receive $100,000. In addition, the bonus winner along with the next three highest-finishing O’Reilly competitor on the track will automatically qualify for the next Dash 4 Cash-scheduled events through the program’s conclusion.

This past season, Justin Allgaier notched two Dash 4 Cash bonuses: the first at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March and the second at Bristol in April. Austin Hill and Sammy Smith achieved their first bonuses in the program by winning their respective Dash 4 Cash events at Martinsville and Rockingham, respectively. This trio of competitors will return as full-time O’Reilly competitors and bid for more bonuses in 2026.

For the 2026 Craftsman Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge, the program commences at Darlington Raceway on March 20. The program’s second event will follow suit at Rockingham Speedway on April 3 before concluding at Bristol on April 10. The Triple Truck Challenge’s schedule reveal features the return of Rockingham and Bristol as part of the program from the 2025 season while Darlington returns as part of the program for the first time since 2021.

During the trio of events, all competitors will be competing for a $50,000 bonus along with a race victory. The bonus will increase to $150,000 if a competitor wins two of the three Triple Truck Challenge events. A $500,000 payday will be awarded to a competitor who wins all three of the program’s events.

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

During the 2025 season, Daniel Hemric claimed the first Triple Truck Challenge bonus by scoring his first career victory at Martinsville in March. Chandler Smith achieved his first bonus by winning the next-scheduled event at Bristol in April, before Tyler Ankrum capped off last year’s program by winning at Rockingham in April. The trio of Hemric, Smith and Ankrum will return as full-time Truck competitors and contend for more bonuses in 2026.

All competitors will have to be declare for points in their respective series to be eligible for the programs.

With the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Dash 4 Cash and Craftsman Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge schedules set, the 2026 Truck Series season will commence at Daytona International Speedway for the Fresh from Florida 250 on February 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM. The 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season will begin on February 14 for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM.