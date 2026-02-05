Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NHRA
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

NHRA AND LEGENDS GLOBAL EXTEND MERCHANDISE PARTNERSHIP AHEAD OF 75th ANNIVERSARY SEASON

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

10-year agreement includes on-site retail, e-commerce and official uniforms

NEW YORK, NY (Feb. 5, 2026) – The National Hot Rod Association and Legends Global today announced a 10-year extension of their longstanding merchandise partnership. Under the extended agreement, Legends Global will continue to manage on-site merchandise sales at all NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series events, oversee e-commerce for NitroMall.com and serve as the Official Uniform Partner of NHRA.

“We’re thrilled to extend our merchandising partnership with Legends Global and continue delivering an awesome Nitro Mall experience to our fans, especially during our 75th anniversary season in 2026,” NHRA Senior Vice President Evan Jonat said. “Legends Global has been an outstanding partner for so many years, and we look forward to building on that throughout this milestone season. We’re excited to debut new touches and items to Nitro Mall during NHRA’s 75th season, providing an amazing opportunity for our fans to connect with our teams and drivers while taking home a piece of NHRA history.”

A cornerstone of the fan experience at each event is the Nitro Mall, a 5,000-square-foot walk-in retail store that travels to every NHRA race stop. Beginning in 2026, the Nitro Mall will debut a refreshed look featuring new fixtures, updated tent skins, enhanced flooring and bold new signage. Each event will continue to offer a wide range of merchandise, including event-specific items and official NHRA and driver-branded products.

The partnership extension coincides with a landmark moment for the sport as 2026 marks NHRA’s 75th anniversary season. To commemorate the historic occasion, NHRA and Legends Global have introduced a special anniversary merchandise collection designed to celebrate the legacy of drag racing. The company produces a majority of NHRA-branded products at its Indianapolis facility.

“As NHRA celebrates its 75th season, we’re honored to continue our longtime partnership and build on its incredible legacy,” said Mike Quirk, Chief Commercial Officer of Merchandise, Legends Global. “We’re energized to keep moving forward through the next 10 years and bringing fresh ideas, new products and exceptional merchandise that becomes part of fans’ memories for years to come.”

The NHRA’s merchandise history dates back to 1963, when founder Wally Parks partnered with friend and Sport Service founder Chick Saffel to sell t-shirts at the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. What began with Saffell driving a station wagon from California and selling out of every shirt has evolved into one of the longest-standing partnerships in professional sports, with Sport Service – later known as MainGate and acquired by Legends Global in 2019 – exclusively managing NHRA merchandise at every national event for more than six decades.

About Legends Global

Legends Global is the premier partner to the world’s greatest live events, venues, and brands. We deliver a fully integrated solution of premium services, including feasibility & consulting, owner’s rep, sales, partnerships, venue management, hospitality, merchandise, and content & booking. Through our white-label approach, we keep our partners front and center while leveraging the power of our global network: over 450 venues, 20,000 events, and 165 million guests annually. To learn more, visit us at www.LegendsGlobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
HUGE LIST OF LEGENDS SET TO APPEAR AT AMALIE MOTOR OIL NHRA GATORNATIONALS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Preece muscles to dramatic Cup victory in the Clash
03:01
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth splitting No 88 entry with Hendrick Cup drivers for 2026 O’Reilly season
02:16
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Bowman Gray Stadium Releases Weekly Racing Schedule

Logan Allen -
During the 2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the track has released the tentative schedule for the weekly racing series that goes on at the Madhouse
Read more

Samsara and Richard Childress Racing Announce Partnership Extension

Official Release -
Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2026 on the No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with defending Series champion Jesse Love.
Read more

O’Reilly Expands Support to all five American Off-Road Racing Championship

Official Release -
O’Reilly Auto Parts will significantly expand its support of grassroots desert racing in 2026 by sponsoring purses for competitors in 1/2-1600, 5-1600, Class 9, Class 12, and 5 Unlimited in the 2026 American Off-Road Racing Championship.
Read more

BRUNT Workwear, Black Rifle Coffee Company and Niece Motorsports Team-Up to Power Travis Pastrana...

Official Release -
BRUNT Workwear and Black Rifle Coffee Company will bring together motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and digital racing phenomenon Cleetus McFarland to race as teammates in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Daytona.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category