RCR NCS Race Recap: Bowman Gray Stadium

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

﻿Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Start 2026 on a High Note with Strong Finish at Bowman Gray Stadium

Finish: 7th
Start: 15th

“What a fight all night from this No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet team. The rain tires saved our night. We struggled on the slicks. When the rain and sleet came, it put us back in the ballgame and we found speed at the end of the run. I got shipped a couple times and probably should have been in the wall, but was able to save it in turns three and four. Proud of the effort from everyone at Richard Childress Racing. It’s a good start to our season.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet Team Turn Focus to Daytona 500 Following Short Track Battle at Bowman Gray Stadium

Finish: 19th
Start: 13th

“The entire No. 8 zone Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet team fought hard today. We lacked grip at the start of the race, but after making changes at the halfway point we were battling our way to the front. We unfortunately got caught up in on-track contact a few times tonight and are leaving Bowman Gray Stadium with a 19th-place finish. But, I’m ready to turn my focus to the Daytona 500 and getting back to Victory Lane.” -Kyle Busch

