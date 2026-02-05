Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Rick Ware Racing: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

RICK WARE RACING
Cook Out Clash
Date: Feb. 4, 2026
Event: Cook Out Clash (non-points race)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Bowman Gray Stadium (quarter-mile, asphalt oval)
Format: 200-lap Feature with a 23-car field
Event Winner: Ryan Preece of RFK Racing (Ford)

Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Evel Knievel Museum Chevrolet

● Qualified 27th to start seventh in LCQ. (Only the top-20 cars in practice/qualifying advanced to the Clash.)

● Finished 15th in LCQ. (Only the top-two finishers, and highest driver in 2025 final points standings, advanced to the Clash.)

● Note: Ware was spun early in the 75-lap race.

“I feel like compared to 2025, it’s a night-and-day difference with the program, the speed in the car. Really didn’t get a chance to get far into the race before we got spun. I wish we could’ve had a shot to try to race our way in. We were a few spots shy of making it in and qualifying but, either way, I’m really proud of the 51 Chevrolet bunch and looking forward to putting a fast car on the racetrack in Daytona next week.”

Race Notes:

● Ryan Preece won the Cook Out Clash by 1.752 seconds over runner-up William Byron.

● All but one of the 23 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Bowman Gray is the country’s longest-running weekly racetrack.

Next Up:

The official start of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season begins with Daytona Speedweek Feb. 11-15 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Daytona 500 qualifying takes place at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 11 with live coverage on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Only the top-two positions will be locked into the 68th Daytona 500. The rest of the field will earn their respective starting positions in the Duel – twin 150-mile heat races that set the remainder of the Daytona 500 field. The Duel gets underway at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12 with live coverage on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Daytona Speedweek then culminates with the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15 with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Berry Wins LCQ While Cindric Outlasts LaJoie for Final Clash Spot
Next article
Preece Rules the Madhouse as RFK Racing Sets the Tone for 2026

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Preece muscles to dramatic Cup victory in the Clash
03:01
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth splitting No 88 entry with Hendrick Cup drivers for 2026 O’Reilly season
02:16
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Bowman Gray Stadium Releases Weekly Racing Schedule

Logan Allen -
During the 2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the track has released the tentative schedule for the weekly racing series that goes on at the Madhouse
Read more

Samsara and Richard Childress Racing Announce Partnership Extension

Official Release -
Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2026 on the No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with defending Series champion Jesse Love.
Read more

O’Reilly Expands Support to all five American Off-Road Racing Championship

Official Release -
O’Reilly Auto Parts will significantly expand its support of grassroots desert racing in 2026 by sponsoring purses for competitors in 1/2-1600, 5-1600, Class 9, Class 12, and 5 Unlimited in the 2026 American Off-Road Racing Championship.
Read more

NHRA AND LEGENDS GLOBAL EXTEND MERCHANDISE PARTNERSHIP AHEAD OF 75th ANNIVERSARY SEASON

Official Release -
The National Hot Rod Association and Legends Global today announced a 10-year extension of their longstanding merchandise partnership.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category