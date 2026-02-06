Sunoco Race Fuels Signs Five-Year Renewal as Official Race Fuel of Racing America

Sunoco Extends Sponsorship of Trans Am’s CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series Young Gun Award Until 2030

CHARLOTTE (February 6, 2026) — Racing America is pleased to announce that Sunoco Race Fuels has renewed its partnership, extending its product category exclusivity as the Official Racing Fuel Sponsor of Racing America until 2030. The company will supply fuel for all of the racing series under the Racing America umbrella, including the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas Championship, Formula 4 United States Championship, Ligier Junior Formula Championship, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), and International GT. Additionally, Sunoco will extend its sponsorship of the Trans Am Series’ CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series Young Gun Award, rewarding the top-finishing driver under the age of 25 with a $20,000 cash prize for the next five years.

Sunoco has grown from its humble roots as a small oil company in Pittsburgh, Pa., to one of the largest independent fuel distribution companies in the United States. Sunoco’s rich, 130-plus-year heritage, legacy and reputation for innovation, and commitment to its local communities are foundational elements of this iconic American brand. Today, Sunoco distributes fuel to over 5,000 gas station locations in more than 30 states.

Sunoco began its relationship with motorsports in the 1960s, partnering with Trans Am Hall of Fame inductees Roger Penske and Mark Donohue. The company first joined as a sponsor of SVRA in 2015, then became the Official Race Fuel of SVRA and the Trans Am Series in 2018. Sunoco signed their most-recent agreement as the Official Race Fuel of Racing America in 2021.

The Young Gun Award, which Sunoco has also extended its sponsorship of, was introduced in 2022 as a way to foster competition between the series’ young, up-and-coming drivers, and it has since become one of the most highly-contested titles in the series, as the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series is a proving ground for young talent. Sunoco came on as sponsor of the award in 2025, when the Sunoco Race Fuels Young Gun Award was won by Tristan McKee, as he also became the youngest Trans Am Champion in history. Trans Am’s youngest champion before McKee, Brent Crews, took the honors in 2022 and 2023, and rising star Thomas Annunziata won the award in 2024.

“Sunoco has a long history tied to Trans Am racing, including its early involvement sponsoring the Penske Camaro dating back to 1967, so this agreement is a continuation of a legacy that has been part of its brand for decades,” said Sunoco in a statement. “Through this long-term renewal, Sunoco Race Fuels will continue supporting some of the best racers and competition in motorsports while building on its deep roots in the series.”

“We are beyond excited to extend this partnership with Sunoco Race Fuels, who have agreed to a five-year extension,” said Scott Duncan, Chief Partnerships Officer for Racing America. “We are excited about expanding our program in 2026 and the following years, including the Sunoco Race Fuels Young Gun Award for the TA2 Series at the end of the year.”

The 2026 season for Racing America kicks off at Sebring International Raceway, February 26-March 1, 2026.

About Sunoco: Sunoco Race Fuels has been a staple in the racing world since the 1960’s and has fueled championships across all facets of motorsports. For more information about Sunoco Race Fuels please visit SunocoRaceFuels.com.

About Racing America: Uniting a leading owner and operator of motorsports events with a premier digital-first motorsports media platform, Racing America is a fully-integrated motorsports media and events network. With The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.), Ligier Junior Formula Championship (Ligier JFC), International GT (IGT), and the leading motorsports event registration portal in MotorsportReg.com all a part of their portfolio, Racing America creates experiences for drivers, teams, sponsors, and spectators. Integrating a multi-platform production services arm, editorial division, and content distribution platform in RacingAmerica.TV and the 24/7 Racing America FAST Channel, that are both home to over 250 annual live grassroots and other racing events, Racing America brings motorsports to race tracks, homes and devices around the globe. Blending racing tradition with innovation, Racing America offers a unique platform, covering everything from professional to grassroots racing for a passionate motorsports fan base. For more information visit RacingAmerica.com.