Take 5 Oil Change Named Presenting Sponsorof Pennzoil 250

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Feb. 9, 2026) – Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly and simple car maintenance, has been named the presenting sponsor of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change will take place Saturday, July 25 as part of Brickyard Weekend, which also includes the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 presented by PPG on Sunday, July 26 and additional practice and qualifying Friday, July 24.

“The Saturday of Brickyard Weekend provides fans with a lot of racing in a single day at IMS,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “From qualifying for both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series and then the Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change, it’s an action-packed day. The addition of Take 5 Oil Change, a brand that delivers high-quality service in a short amount of time, is a perfect partner for this exciting day of on-track activity.”

“Racing is about eliminating wasted seconds, and so are we,” said Doug Zarkin, chief marketing officer of Take 5 Oil Change. “Partnering with IMS during Brickyard Weekend puts us in the heart of a culture that values speed, trust and performance – exactly how our customers experience Take 5 every time they stay in their cars and drive out ready for what’s next.”

At Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in approximately 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel strong growth across nearly 1,300 locations nationwide.

Visit IMS.com for ticket information for Brickyard Weekend on July 24-26.

For additional information about Take 5 Oil Change, visit take5.com.

