WALLY PARKS 75TH ANNIVERSARY APPRECIATION FUND PART OF $27 MILLION OVERALL PURSE FOR NHRA RACERS DURING MILESTONE YEAR

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 9, 2026) – NHRA announced the introduction of the Wally Parks 75th Anniversary Appreciation Fund for 2026’s milestone season, a special initiative that will pay out $500,000 over the course of the celebratory year and recognize teams in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series who continue to carry forward Parks’ illustrious legacy.

In all, more than $27 million in purse and payouts will be awarded to teams during the 20-race schedule for 2026’s 75th anniversary season.

The multi-million dollar payout, which is also an increase from 2025, includes the event purse for drivers in the Mission Foods and Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series on the national event tour, as well as the year-end championship purse for the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, payouts for the All-Star Callout races in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in the four professional categories and other incentive programs.

It also includes payouts for the regular season championship, which was introduced last season in the four professional categories (Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle) and will continue in 2026.

The total purse and payout features the Wally Parks 75th Anniversary Appreciation Fund, which will only be available during the 2026 campaign. The special campaign honors the vision of Wally Parks, who founded NHRA in 1951. Teams will be rewarded and incentivized for promoting each race during the 2026 season, displaying a 75th anniversary decal on their car and flying a 75th anniversary flag on their haulers at races.

“Supporting and rewarding our racers at every level has always been a priority for NHRA. During our milestone 75th anniversary season, we’re excited and proud to take that commitment further,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “The introduction of the Wally Parks 75th Anniversary Appreciation Fund is a fitting way to honor Wally and NHRA’s legacy, while directly giving back to the competitors who are currently part of it.

“With a total purse of more than $27 million for 2026, we’re thrilled to award the incredible drivers and teams who compete at the highest level in our sport and deliver an amazing show for NHRA fans across the country. With programs like the regular-season championship, specialty races and more, we’re excited about what will be a truly remarkable and historic 2026 season.”

The 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Series season opens March 5-8 with the 57th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway, the first of 14 races during the regular season and 20 overall events during the historic 75th anniversary season.

In 2025, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed world championships in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Kalitta won his second title in three years in the loaded category, while Prock rolled to a second straight championship in dominant style. Both Glenn and Gadson claimed their first career world titles.

Racing legend Tony Stewart (Top Fuel), Prock, Glenn and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won the first-ever regular season championships a year ago in their respective categories.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

