LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Goes GOLD

-LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Arlon Unveil “LEGACY Gold,” a Custom Gold Standard Developed to Redefine What’s Possible in Motorsports Graphics

-Collaboration with Paint Is Dead Introduces a True Gold Vinyl Created to Honor Heritage and Build the Future

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FEBRUARY 10, 2026) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced the development and debut of “LEGACY Gold”, a proprietary gold vinyl created in partnership with Arlon Graphics and creative studio Paint Is Dead. Designed specifically to meet the visual, technical, and storytelling standards of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, “LEGACY Gold” represents a breakthrough in both appearance and production capability.

For years, achieving a true gold look in motorsports has required compromises — limitations in depth, tone, reflectivity, and durability. “LEGACY Gold” changes that equation entirely, delivering a finish that captures the richness, warmth, and dimensionality of real gold while meeting the demands of high-performance racing environments. The CLUB has adopted the PMS color 466 across all its branding elements.

“For years now, achieving a true gold look has always meant working around limitations,” said Dick Claveloux, Director of Graphics Operations at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “With ‘LEGACY Gold’, we were finally able to work with true gold vinyl that captures the depth and richness we wanted, completely changing what’s possible from both a visual and production standpoint. What makes this launch even more meaningful is the collaboration behind it. Bringing together LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s vision, Paint Is Dead’s creative direction, and Arlon’s material innovation created something bigger than just a color — it’s part of building a LEGACY.”

The project was driven by a shared belief that materials should do more than decorate — they should endure, perform, and tell a story. From early concept development through material testing and final execution, the teams worked closely to ensure LEGACY Gold reflected both the heritage of the sport and the modern evolution of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Owner Jimmie Johnson took part in the process as he is a true believer of brand consistency.

Arlon is a global leader in high-performance materials for vehicle wraps, graphics, and signage, known for innovation, quality, and pushing the boundaries of what materials can achieve. They have been valued partners with the CLUB since 2020.

“Creating unique and complex colors that push the boundaries of appearance and performance takes a group effort,” said Conner Aggers, Product Manager at Arlon Graphics. “The culmination of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s vision, Paint is Dead’s eye for style, and Arlon’s passion for quality has led to a truly one-of-a-kind finish.”

“LEGACY Gold began as a question — what does it mean to create something that endures?” said Austin Smith, CEO of Paint Is Dead and founder of #201WRAP, PROSERIES, and WrapMerch. “From the earliest ideation, we were driven by the idea of timeless value, blending heritage, craftsmanship, and modern innovation into a single expression. Seeing LEGACY Gold come to life has been incredibly energizing, and we’re proud to introduce a concept that honors the past while boldly stepping into the future.”

More than a finish, “LEGACY Gold” is a visual signature — one that will appear across select on-track assets, branding elements, and future applications as LEGACY MOTOR CLUB continues to define its identity at the intersection of racing heritage and contemporary culture.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.