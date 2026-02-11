Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Carson Hocevar Quotes

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

NASCAR CUP SERIES
DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY
DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY
TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES
FEBRUARY 11, 2026

Carson Hocevar, driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet – 2026 DAYTONA 500 Media Day Quotes:

Your thoughts on the contract extension:

“I don’t know who was more excited, me or Jeff (Dickerson) or all my guys. I didn’t feel like fielding any calls and I felt like declining all of them and I think Jeff and I just looked at each other and said ‘I don’t really feel like leaving anytime soon.’ And he said, “Well, I don’t want you leaving anytime soon either.’ So we just started adding years and more years and I think we were finding out legally you could put if I have a pulse I can still race for him and we just change it as we go. So its joyful for that. It’s good on their marketing side as well because I think we have a car full for the next how many years which is great. It just helps on all things, if we’re all locked in and bought in, let’s just be official about it.”

What does it say about Jeff (Dickerson) that he feels like you are someone that can bring a championship to Spire?

“Yeah I think we can do it. I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that. I think we realistically over the next 10 years we can build this into a championship threat. I think we can get our cars there and I think I can get there. I think we have all the pieces with Jeff and everyone on the management side they have championships and a ton of wins throughout all of them combined. So I’m excited and the talented people just keep coming in through the door and not leaving, so they are just going to get us faster.”

Have you met Tony Stewart yet and how excited are you to race against him on Friday?

“I haven’t met him yet, but he seems excited, which is cool. I don’t know that any of us had on the bingo card that Tony Stweart would be excited to run a truck race and a truck race at a superspeedway. I know the heat wave guys, I have a sunglass deal with them and he’s part of that so between myself, (Travis) Pastrana and Cleetus (McFarland) are on their deal, they are all pumped were all in the same race.”

We’ve heard Brad Keselowski say that winning at Michigan is important because it is his home track. You being from Michigan, is there another race that is important to you?

“The Brickyard is really high, and I really want to run the Indy 500 one day. Jeff (Dickerson) is an Indy native and never won that race as an agent or spotter and he’s had Kyle (Busch) and Jeff (Gordon) as his spotter or clients, he’s had them all but he’s never won there. Dan Towriss is from Indy and Gainbridge and all the money and resources they put in that facility, it’s really high for me, but it’s also important to the two guys that are really heavily involved in wanting our program to succeed. I almost halfway argue that it’s probably bigger for them if it happens.”

Official Release
Official Release
